Surgical Retractor Market to Reach $3.65 Billion in 2026 at 3.9% CAGR

Increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions, rise in number of surgical procedures performed across the world, and the presence of large pool of geriatric populations have boosted the growth of the global surgical retractor market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the hand retractor segment held the largest share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Surgical Retractor Market accounted for $2.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.65 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in healthcare expenditure, surge in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions, rise in number of surgical procedures performed across the world, and the presence of large pool of geriatric populations have boosted the growth of the global surgical retractor market. However, high cost of surgical procedures hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6442

The global surgical retractor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into hand retractor, self-retaining retractors, table-mounted retractors, wire retractors, and accessories. The hand retractor segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, obstetric and gynecological surgeries, and others. The cardiothoracic surgeries segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the study period. However, the abdominal surgeries segment dominated in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

The global surgical retractor market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total revenue.

Enquire for Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6442

The global surgical retractor market report discusses an in-depth analysis of the major market players. They include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Dickinson and Company, Becton, Henke-Sass Wolf, Henry Schein, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic Plc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

miRNA Tools and Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Nurse Call Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Immunoglobulin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Hemodialysis Catheter Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.