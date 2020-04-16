Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2020 of $17.0 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.63. First quarter 2020 results include a provision for credit losses of $4.3 million, which reduced EPS $0.11, representing Management’s estimate of additional reserves needed over the remaining life of its loans due to increased credit-risk from deteriorating economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. These results compare to net income of $20.7 million and EPS of $0.77 for the fourth quarter 2019 and net income of $19.6 million and EPS of $0.73 for the first quarter 2019.
"Westamerica’s primary objective during the Covid-19 pandemic is to operate without interruption for our customers. As of today, our staffing levels are unaffected, our operating systems remain fully functional, and all but one of our branches are open. The business environment is highly uncertain at this time given the Covid-19 impacts on society and the economy. Westamerica’s annualized net interest margin increased to 3.10 percent for the first quarter 2020 from 3.08 percent in the fourth quarter 2019. Operating expenses were $24.7 million for the first quarter 2020, representing only 47 percent of revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. First quarter 2020 results generated an annualized 9.7 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “The well-being of our customers, employees and communities is of principal concern during this difficult period,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $40.5 million for the first quarter 2020, compared to $40.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and $40.2 million for the first quarter 2019. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 3.10 percent for the first quarter 2020, compared to 3.08 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 and 3.12 percent for the first quarter 2019. The Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) reduced the interest rate paid on required reserves and excess reserve balances to 0.10 percent on March 16, 2020, which reduced the interest earned on Westamerica’s interest-bearing cash balances. Westamerica has taken loan applications under the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Westamerica’s interest-bearing loans and investment securities are funded exclusively by shareholders’ equity and customers’ deposits. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-six percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the first quarter 2020. Average deposit volumes during the first quarter 2020 of $4,829 million were stable compared to average deposit volumes during the fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019 of $4,840 million and $4,835 million, respectively. The Company has no debt.
The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”), effective January 1, 2020 with a net-of-tax increase to shareholders’ equity of $52 thousand. The Covid-19 environment, which developed after the CECL implementation, has caused deteriorating economic conditions, including a record number of California-based initial claims for unemployment in March 2020. Management expects developing increases in unemployment to result in higher credit-related losses, particularly consumer installment loans. The Company has been actively working with consumer and commercial borrowers requesting deferral of loan payments. The Company recognized a $4.3 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2020 representing Management’s estimate of additional reserves needed over the remaining life of its loans due to increased credit-risk from deteriorating economic conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Noninterest income for the first quarter 2020 totaled $11.6 million, compared to $11.7 million for the fourth quarter 2019, and $11.6 million for the first quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 non-interest income includes a $603 thousand receipt on a purchased loan, representing the recovery of a purchased loan credit-risk discount. During the month of March 2020, activity-based fees related to deposit accounts and merchant processing fees were lower due to reduced economic activity related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 was $455 thousand higher than noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2019 due to higher personnel costs offset in part by lower professional fees. Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 was $519 thousand lower than noninterest expense for the first quarter 2019 due to lower occupancy and equipment costs, professional fees, FDIC assessments and amortization of intangible assets. First quarter 2020 noninterest expense reflects application of a $246 thousand FDIC insurance assessment credit; the Company’s credit is fully exhausted.
The tax rate (FTE) applied to pre-tax income (FTE) was 27.0 percent for the first quarter 2020, compared to 26.0 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 and 26.3 percent for the first quarter 2019. The lower tax rate for the fourth quarter 2019 is due to a customary adjustment to true-up the Company’s 2018 estimated tax provision to the filed 2018 tax return. The lower tax rate for the first quarter 2019 is due to higher tax deductions from the exercise of employee stock options.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com
|WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|March 31, 2020
|1. Net Income Summary.
|(in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|40,547
|$
|40,247
|0.7
|%
|$
|40,481
|Provision for Credit Losses
|4,300
|-
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income
|11,648
|11,579
|0.6
|%
|11,732
|Noninterest Expense
|24,664
|25,183
|-2.1
|%
|24,209
|Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|23,231
|26,643
|-12.8
|%
|28,004
|Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|6,269
|6,997
|-10.4
|%
|7,276
|Net Income
|$
|16,962
|$
|19,646
|-13.7
|%
|$
|20,728
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|27,068
|26,841
|0.8
|%
|27,050
|Diluted Average Common Shares
|27,139
|26,912
|0.8
|%
|27,094
|Operating Ratios:
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.73
|-14.2
|%
|$
|0.77
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.63
|0.73
|-14.4
|%
|0.77
|Return On Assets (a)
|1.21
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.46
|%
|Return On Common Equity (a)
|9.7
|%
|12.2
|%
|11.8
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|3.10
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.08
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|47.3
|%
|48.6
|%
|46.4
|%
|Dividends Paid Per Common Share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.40
|2.5
|%
|$
|0.41
|Common Dividend Payout Ratio
|66
|%
|55
|%
|53
|%
|2. Net Interest Income.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|40,989
|$
|40,741
|0.6
|%
|$
|40,932
|Interest Expense
|442
|494
|-10.5
|%
|451
|Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|40,547
|$
|40,247
|0.7
|%
|$
|40,481
|Average Earning Assets
|$
|5,242,142
|$
|5,184,978
|1.1
|%
|$
|5,243,783
|Average Interest-
|Bearing Liabilities
|2,648,581
|2,689,684
|-1.5
|%
|2,599,703
|Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
|3.13
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.11
|%
|Cost of Funds (a)
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|3.10
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.08
|%
|Interest Expense/
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
|0.07
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.07
|%
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
|3.06
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.04
|%
|3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Total Assets
|$
|5,655,460
|$
|5,611,762
|0.8
|%
|$
|5,645,013
|Total Earning Assets
|5,242,142
|5,184,978
|1.1
|%
|5,243,783
|Total Loans
|1,123,934
|1,205,656
|-6.8
|%
|1,116,446
|Commercial Loans
|223,383
|281,465
|-20.6
|%
|219,710
|Commercial RE Loans
|579,743
|580,178
|-0.1
|%
|568,892
|Consumer Loans
|320,808
|344,013
|-6.7
|%
|327,844
|Total Investment Securities
|3,845,885
|3,689,852
|4.2
|%
|3,792,781
|Equity Securities
|-
|1,748
|n/m
|-
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|3,135,743
|2,734,658
|14.7
|%
|3,027,461
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|710,142
|953,446
|-25.5
|%
|765,320
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|272,323
|289,470
|-5.9
|%
|334,556
|Loans/Deposits
|23.3
|%
|24.9
|%
|23.1
|%
|4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Total Deposits
|$
|4,828,988
|$
|4,834,690
|-0.1
|%
|$
|4,839,552
|Noninterest Demand
|2,222,737
|2,204,232
|0.8
|%
|2,279,615
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|941,720
|946,458
|-0.5
|%
|922,772
|Savings
|1,496,362
|1,492,100
|0.3
|%
|1,464,206
|Time greater than $100K
|73,849
|82,796
|-10.8
|%
|75,314
|Time less than $100K
|94,320
|109,104
|-13.6
|%
|97,645
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|42,330
|59,226
|-28.5
|%
|39,766
|Shareholders' Equity
|705,330
|655,380
|7.6
|%
|694,709
|Demand Deposits/
|Total Deposits
|46.0
|%
|45.6
|%
|47.1
|%
|Transaction & Savings
|Deposits / Total Deposits
|96.5
|%
|96.0
|%
|96.4
|%
|5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
|(dollars in thousands)
|Q1'2020
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate
|Interest & Fee Income Earned
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|$
|5,242,142
|$
|40,989
|3.13
|%
|Total Loans (FTE)
|1,123,934
|13,910
|4.98
|%
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|223,383
|2,776
|5.00
|%
|Commercial RE Loans
|579,743
|7,599
|5.27
|%
|Consumer Loans
|320,808
|3,535
|4.43
|%
|Total Investments (FTE)
|3,845,885
|26,223
|2.73
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|272,323
|856
|1.24
|%
|Interest Expense Paid
|Total Earning Assets
|5,242,142
|442
|0.03
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,648,581
|442
|0.07
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|2,606,251
|434
|0.07
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|941,720
|84
|0.04
|%
|Savings
|1,496,362
|217
|0.06
|%
|Time less than $100K
|94,320
|54
|0.23
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|73,849
|79
|0.43
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|42,330
|8
|0.07
|%
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|$
|40,547
|3.10
|%
|Q1'2019
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate
|Interest & Fee Income Earned
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|$
|5,184,978
|$
|40,741
|3.16
|%
|Total Loans (FTE)
|1,205,656
|14,908
|5.01
|%
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|281,465
|3,766
|5.43
|%
|Commercial RE Loans
|580,178
|7,577
|5.30
|%
|Consumer Loans
|344,013
|3,565
|4.19
|%
|Total Investments (FTE)
|3,689,852
|24,095
|2.61
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|289,470
|1,738
|2.40
|%
|Interest Expense Paid
|Total Earning Assets
|5,184,978
|494
|0.04
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,689,684
|494
|0.08
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|2,630,458
|485
|0.07
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|946,458
|121
|0.05
|%
|Savings
|1,492,100
|216
|0.06
|%
|Time less than $100K
|109,104
|66
|0.24
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|82,796
|82
|0.40
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|59,226
|9
|0.06
|%
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|$
|40,247
|3.12
|%
|6. Noninterest Income.
|(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Service Charges on Deposits
|$
|4,248
|$
|4,504
|-5.7
|%
|$
|4,374
|Merchant Processing Services
|2,358
|2,558
|-7.8
|%
|2,424
|Debit Card Fees
|1,468
|1,507
|-2.6
|%
|1,568
|Trust Fees
|777
|717
|8.4
|%
|764
|ATM Processing Fees
|579
|633
|-8.5
|%
|696
|Other Service Fees
|506
|577
|-12.3
|%
|513
|Financial Services Commissions
|125
|101
|24.6
|%
|122
|Securities Gains
|-
|24
|n/m
|167
|Other Income (3)
|1,587
|958
|65.7
|%
|1,104
|Total Noninterest Income
|$
|11,648
|$
|11,579
|0.6
|%
|$
|11,732
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|$
|52,195
|$
|51,826
|0.7
|%
|$
|52,213
|Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
|22.3
|%
|22.3
|%
|22.5
|%
|Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
|0.35
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.36
|%
|Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
|Common Share (a)
|$
|7.76
|$
|7.83
|-1.0
|%
|$
|7.66
|7. Noninterest Expense.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Salaries & Benefits
|$
|13,018
|$
|13,108
|-0.7
|%
|$
|12,297
|Occupancy and Equipment
|4,932
|5,048
|-2.3
|%
|5,077
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,405
|2,369
|1.5
|%
|2,361
|Courier Service
|491
|442
|11.0
|%
|529
|Professional Fees
|389
|665
|-41.5
|%
|674
|Amortization of
|Identifiable Intangibles
|73
|310
|-76.5
|%
|73
|Other Operating
|3,356
|3,241
|3.5
|%
|3,198
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|24,664
|$
|25,183
|-2.1
|%
|$
|24,209
|Noninterest Expense/
|Avg. Earning Assets (a)
|1.89
|%
|1.97
|%
|1.83
|%
|Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
|47.3
|%
|48.6
|%
|46.4
|%
|8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Average Total Loans
|$
|1,123,934
|$
|1,205,656
|-6.8
|%
|$
|1,116,446
|Prior Period Allowance for
|Credit Losses (Loans) (ACLL)
|$
|19,484
|$
|21,351
|-8.7
|%
|$
|19,828
|Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1)
|2,017
|-
|n/m
|-
|Beginning of Period ACLL
|21,501
|21,351
|0.7
|%
|19,828
|Provision for Credit Losses
|4,300
|-
|n/m
|-
|Net ACLL Losses
|(997
|)
|(874
|)
|14.2
|%
|(344
|)
|End of Period ACLL
|$
|24,804
|$
|20,477
|21.1
|%
|$
|19,484
|Gross ACLL Recoveries /
|Gross ACLL Losses
|37
|%
|37
|%
|71
|%
|Net ACLL Losses /
|Avg. Total Loans (a)
|0.36
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.12
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/20
|3/31/19
|Change
|12/31/19
|Allowance for Credit Losses (Loans)
|$
|24,804
|$
|20,477
|21.1
|%
|$
|19,484
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|(HTM Securities)
|16
|-
|n/m
|-
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|24,820
|$
|20,477
|21.2
|%
|$
|19,484
|Allowance for Unfunded
|Credit Commitments
|53
|2,308
|-97.7
|%
|2,160
|9. Credit Quality.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/20
|3/31/19
|Change
|12/31/19
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonperforming Nonaccrual
|$
|419
|$
|330
|27.0
|%
|$
|659
|Performing Nonaccrual
|3,933
|3,670
|7.2
|%
|3,781
|Total Nonaccrual Loans
|4,352
|4,000
|8.8
|%
|4,440
|90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
|178
|394
|-54.8
|%
|440
|Total
|4,530
|4,394
|3.1
|%
|4,880
|Repossessed Loan Collateral
|43
|43
|-0.9
|%
|43
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|4,573
|$
|4,437
|3.1
|%
|$
|4,923
|Total Loans Outstanding
|$
|1,121,243
|$
|1,204,844
|-6.9
|%
|$
|1,126,664
|Total Assets
|$
|5,628,126
|$
|5,555,961
|1.3
|%
|$
|5,619,555
|Loans:
|Allowance for Credit Losses (Loans)
|$
|24,804
|$
|20,477
|21.1
|%
|$
|19,484
|Allowance for Credit Losses (Loans) /
|Loans
|2.21
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.73
|%
|Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
|0.40
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.43
|%
|10. Capital.
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|%
|3/31/20
|3/31/19
|Change
|12/31/19
|Shareholders' Equity
|$
|705,546
|$
|656,767
|7.4
|%
|$
|731,417
|Total Assets
|5,628,126
|5,555,961
|1.3
|%
|5,619,555
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Assets
|12.54
|%
|11.82
|%
|13.02
|%
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Loans
|62.93
|%
|54.51
|%
|64.92
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|10.58
|%
|9.82
|%
|11.07
|%
|Common Shares Outstanding
|26,932
|26,901
|0.1
|%
|27,062
|Common Equity Per Share
|$
|26.20
|$
|24.41
|7.3
|%
|$
|27.03
|Market Value Per Common Share
|$
|58.78
|$
|61.80
|-4.9
|%
|$
|67.77
|Share Repurchase Programs
|(shares in thousands)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Total Shares Repurchased
|180
|-
|n/m
|-
|Average Repurchase Price
|$
|51.52
|$
|-
|n/m
|$
|-
|Net Shares Repurchased (Issued)
|130
|(171
|)
|n/m
|(48
|)
|11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|%
|3/31/20
|3/31/19
|Change
|12/31/19
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
|$
|304,628
|$
|421,788
|-27.8
|%
|$
|373,421
|Investment Securities:
|Equity Securities
|-
|1,771
|n/m
|-
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|3,210,689
|2,702,240
|18.8
|%
|3,078,846
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity (2)
|681,821
|923,190
|-26.1
|%
|738,072
|Loans
|1,121,243
|1,204,844
|-6.9
|%
|1,126,664
|Allowance For Credit Losses (Loans)
|(24,804
|)
|(20,477
|)
|21.1
|%
|(19,484
|)
|Total Loans, net
|1,096,439
|1,184,367
|-7.4
|%
|1,107,180
|Other Real Estate Owned
|43
|43
|0.0
|%
|43
|Premises and Equipment, net
|35,403
|33,934
|4.3
|%
|34,597
|Identifiable Intangibles, net
|1,318
|1,619
|-18.6
|%
|1,391
|Goodwill
|121,673
|121,673
|0.0
|%
|121,673
|Other Assets
|176,112
|165,336
|6.5
|%
|164,332
|Total Assets
|$
|5,628,126
|$
|5,555,961
|1.3
|%
|$
|5,619,555
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|2,183,283
|$
|2,179,803
|0.2
|%
|$
|2,240,112
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|936,516
|941,379
|-0.5
|%
|931,888
|Savings
|1,514,431
|1,482,187
|2.2
|%
|1,471,284
|Time
|165,196
|189,215
|-12.7
|%
|169,337
|Total Deposits
|4,799,426
|4,792,584
|0.1
|%
|4,812,621
|Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|52,664
|58,317
|-9.7
|%
|30,928
|Other Liabilities
|70,490
|48,293
|46.0
|%
|44,589
|Total Liabilities
|4,922,580
|4,899,194
|0.5
|%
|4,888,138
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Equity:
|Paid-In Capital
|466,472
|456,075
|2.3
|%
|466,231
|Accumulated Other
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|171
|(11,249
|)
|n/m
|26,051
|Retained Earnings
|238,903
|211,941
|12.7
|%
|239,135
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|705,546
|656,767
|7.4
|%
|731,417
|Total Liabilities and
|Shareholders' Equity
|$
|5,628,126
|$
|5,555,961
|1.3
|%
|$
|5,619,555
|12. Income Statements.
|(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q1'2020
|Q1'2019
|Change
|Q4'2019
|Interest & Fee Income:
|Loans
|$
|13,809
|$
|14,797
|-6.7
|%
|$
|14,103
|Investment Securities:
|Equity Securities
|103
|98
|5.1
|%
|103
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|21,315
|17,521
|21.7
|%
|20,067
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|3,908
|5,329
|-26.7
|%
|4,209
|Interest-Bearing Cash
|856
|1,738
|-50.7
|%
|1,396
|Total Interest & Fee Income
|39,991
|39,483
|1.3
|%
|39,878
|Interest Expense:
|Transaction Deposits
|84
|121
|-31.1
|%
|89
|Savings Deposits
|217
|216
|0.4
|%
|215
|Time Deposits
|133
|148
|-9.6
|%
|140
|Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|8
|9
|-11.6
|%
|7
|Total Interest Expense
|442
|494
|-10.5
|%
|451
|Net Interest Income
|39,549
|38,989
|1.4
|%
|39,427
|Provision for Credit Losses
|4,300
|-
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income:
|Service Charges
|4,248
|4,504
|-5.7
|%
|4,374
|Merchant Processing Services
|2,358
|2,558
|-7.8
|%
|2,424
|Debit Card Fees
|1,468
|1,507
|-2.6
|%
|1,568
|Trust Fees
|777
|717
|8.4
|%
|764
|ATM Processing Fees
|579
|633
|-8.5
|%
|696
|Other Service Fees
|506
|577
|-12.3
|%
|513
|Financial Services Commissions
|125
|101
|24.6
|%
|122
|Securities Gains
|-
|24
|n/m
|167
|Other Income (3)
|1,587
|958
|65.7
|%
|1,104
|Total Noninterest Income
|11,648
|11,579
|0.6
|%
|11,732
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and Benefits
|13,018
|13,108
|-0.7
|%
|12,297
|Occupancy and Equipment
|4,932
|5,048
|-2.3
|%
|5,077
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,405
|2,369
|1.5
|%
|2,361
|Courier Service
|491
|442
|11.0
|%
|529
|Professional Fees
|389
|665
|-41.5
|%
|674
|Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
|73
|310
|-76.5
|%
|73
|Other
|3,356
|3,241
|3.5
|%
|3,198
|Total Noninterest Expense
|24,664
|25,183
|-2.1
|%
|24,209
|Income Before Income Taxes
|22,233
|25,385
|-12.4
|%
|26,950
|Income Tax Provision
|5,271
|5,739
|-8.2
|%
|6,222
|Net Income
|$
|16,962
|$
|19,646
|-13.7
|%
|$
|20,728
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|27,068
|26,841
|0.8
|%
|27,050
|Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|27,139
|26,912
|0.8
|%
|27,094
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic Earnings
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.73
|-13.7
|%
|$
|0.77
|Diluted Earnings
|0.63
|0.73
|-13.7
|%
|0.77
|Dividends Paid
|0.41
|0.40
|2.5
|%
|0.41
|Footnotes and Abbreviations:
|(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for loan losses, held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.
|(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity at March 31, 2020, of $681,821 thousand is net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $16 thousand.
|(3) The Company received $603 thousand in excess of amounts charged-off in prior periods on a purchased loan during the quarter ending March 31, 2020, representing the recovery of a purchased loan credit-risk discount.
|(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
|(a) Annualized
|Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
