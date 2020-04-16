CadmiumCD Expands eventScribe® to Support Hybrid, Virtual, and Digital Events

A Better Way to Bring Your Conferences and Trade Shows Online

/EIN News/ -- FOREST HILL, Md., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CadmiumCD announced its new and improved online events platform to support hybrid, virtual, and digital events. The platform takes the best of CadmiumCD’s event management and attendee engagement software and packages it with brand new online conference and trade show features.

“We’ve been talking with clients about their needs during this transitional time in our industry and we have a platform based on the way they're planning to do their conferences and trade shows online,” says Michelle Wyatt, CadmiumCD CEO & Co-Founder.

eventScribe Live’s capabilities are made for three types of events. They accommodate hybrid events that have both face-to-face and online components, virtual events that are real-time events hosted entirely online, and digital events that allow attendees to explore recordings and enduring materials on-demand. The majority of the attendee-facing features listed below are available in both app and website formats.

The online events platform offers solutions for conference and trade show organizers who want to take their events online. It addresses the following benefits for meeting planners:

Education

Manage Speakers & Presenters

Collect & Share Speaker Content

Create Digital Session Rooms

Live Streaming

Publish Enduring Materials

Session Audio & Video Recordings

Build Digital Poster Halls

CE Tracking & Certificates

Sponsorship

Manage Exhibitors & Sponsors

Collect & Share Company Information

Create Digital Expo Halls

Interactive Floor Plans

Company Listings

Product Showcases

Advertising Options (Website & App)

Networking & Engagement

Audience Response Systems

Scavenger Hunts

Activity Feeds

Attendee Chat

Video Chat

Attendee Contact Lists & Messaging

Surveys and Evaluations for Feedback

You can view a full breakdown of all the features included in eventScribe for online events by following this link for virtual conferences and this link for virtual trade shows .

If you’re interested in using eventScribe Live for your online conference or trade show, please schedule a demo or reach out for pricing to get your project started today. CadmiumCD is also hosting a series of webinars, including one today, that people can register to attend and learn more about the platform: www.CadmiumCD.com/webinars

About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event software company with 20 years of experience providing on-demand content management solutions that streamline the workflow for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. More than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide trust CadmiumCD’s award-winning software.

For more information about CadmiumCD, visit www.CadmiumCD.com .

