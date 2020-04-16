Advan Research Launches Interactive Map of Global Foot-Traffic Hot Spots

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research, a leading geolocation data provider, has developed a new and easy way to view locations around the world where people are congregating for prolonged periods of time.



The explicitly opt-in and fully anonymized data is provided via cell-phone applications. Residential areas are excluded from the data and no specific device information is shown or can be inferred. The data reveals those city blocks where people gather for longer than 15 minutes, excluding drive-by locations, based on the number of devices intersecting at that location.

The intention of the hot-spot map is to aid governments and local authorities to accurately assess whether stay-home orders are being adhered to by identifying the locations with the most consistent foot traffic. For individuals, it can also help inform the busiest locations to be avoided if possible.

Yiannis Tsiounis, CEO of Advan, said: “Geolocation data has the power to help us understand how movement around the world has changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to develop a site that would give an immediate view into where people are congregating, with the potential to help inform not only policy but business and personal decisions as well.”

To view the hotspot map go to: www.advan.us/hotspots

About Advan Research

Advan provides hedge funds, real estate brokers and investors, retailers, and businesses with insights into foot and vehicle traffic and behavior that enable them to make better business and investment decisions. Its institutional-grade analytics allow fast and actionable insights into customer behavior and corporate activity. Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from hundreds of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and 2,050 companies across all sectors. Through its proprietary, manual geofencing it has developed the most extensive and accurate location data, available in seconds through a self-service dashboard. Advan also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 4 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.

Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit www.advan.us.

For more information:

Florencia Panizza

Claro Communications Consulting

florencia@claro-comm.com

+1 437 992 1204



