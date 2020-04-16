OMA announces date change of Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMAB), announces the postponement of the Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting (“the Meeting”), which was programmed to be held on April 22, 2020.



The Meeting will be held at 10:00am on the 19th day of June, 2020, in Salón Residencia 5, of the Hyatt Regency Mexico City Hotel, Campos Elíseos 218, Colonia Polanco, Alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo, 11560, Mexico City, Mexico.

Matters previously established and announced to be discussed and voted during the Meeting will not be modified.

This decision was taken considering the Agreements published by the Mexican government in the Official Federal Gazzette (“DOF” by its initials in Spanish) to adopt all necessary actions as a result of the health emergency generated by the SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) virus; and in accordance with the period extensions of several obligations for listed companies in Mexico, granted by the National Banking and Securities Commission (“CNBV” by its initials in Spanish) in the “Acuerdo por el que se establecen medidas temporales y extraordinarias y se suspenden algunos plazos para la atención de entidades financieras y personas sujetas a la supervisión de la CNBV, a causa del coronavirus denominado COVID-19” published in DOF on March 26, 2020.

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

+52 (81) 8625 4300

rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero



