Registration Opens for the Inaugural Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference 2020

Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems

SMi Reports: The agenda has now been released for the inaugural Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference, taking place in London, this September

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the shift from traditional power packs towards alternative means of vehicle propulsion accelerates, and armed forces around the world begin to embrace innovative solutions to armoured vehicle mobility, powertrain and power management considerations have never been so important.SMi Group proudly presents the newest addition to Armoured Vehicles events portfolio: Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems 2020, taking place on the 23rd -24th September 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.For those interested in attending, there is a £600 Early Bird discount available until Thursday 30th April 2020. Register at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/einPR1 The two-day agenda will explore how technological advances will enhance overall performance for future armoured vehicles, as platform electrification moves closer to reality, and software developments allow for superior survivability, mobility and situational awareness capabilities.Snapshot of the Speaker Line-Up:Conference Chairman:Brigadier (ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British ArmyMilitary and Government Speakers:- Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army- Mr William Suttie, Technical Authority, Land Platforms Group, DSTL, UK MoD- Colonel Manuel De Hoyos, Spanish 8x8 Wheeled Combat Vehicle Programme Manager, Spanish MoD- Dr Mike Kweon, VICTOR ERP Program Manager, Vehicle Technology Directorate, Army Research Lab, US Army- Dr Carsten Cremers, Team Leader Fuels Cells, Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology ICT- Professor Dr Gerhard Skoff, Vice President & General Manager, Special Purpose Powertrain, AVL List GmbHIndustry Technical Experts:- Mr Iain Fletcher, Heavy Armour Platform Manager, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL)- Dr Marcus Potter, Head of Mobility, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL)- Mr Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles, BAE Systems Hägglunds- Mr Daniel Engblom, Technical Project Manager, BAE Systems Hägglunds- Mr Sebastian Dick, Senior Engineer, Advanced Products and Services – Electric Propulsion and Drives, QinetiQ- Mr Carlos Gil, Director Engineer, Ascod and Tracked Vehicles, General Dynamics European Land Systems (Subject to final confirmation)The newly released brochure including the full programme details is available to download at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/einPR1 Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems23-24 September 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKInterested in sponsoring this event? please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



