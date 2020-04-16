Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $22 Million U.S. Special Operations Command Cyber Contract

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division received a contract to provide analytical support services to the U.S. Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) Intelligence Directorate (J2). The recompeted task order is part of the SOCOM-Wide Mission Support-A (SWMS-A) contract. It is valued at $22 million during a period of performance of one year with three, one-year option periods and one, six-month extension.



“SOCOM awarding this task order to HII again is stark recognition of our company’s performance and ability to get the job done,” said Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions’ Mission Driven Innovative Solutions. “We will continue to provide high-quality analyses and assistance in carrying out all responsibilities required to support J2 intelligence missions.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:



