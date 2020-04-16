Coronavirus - Nigeria: Rapid Response Team holds training for health workers on COVID-19 Infection Prevention & Control

This week, our Rapid Response Team held a training for health workers on COVID-19 infection prevention & control at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital, Anambra NCDC continues to work closely with States to ensure the safety of Nigeria's frontline workers.



