STEM Events on Navajo Nation Reach 7,500 Students

An estimated 7,500 students have participated in STEM-sation events on the Navajo Nation since the first event rolled out at Shiprock High School in New Mexico in spring of 2018, according to Nathan Tohtsoni, one of the event’s key organizers and an education coordinator for Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC).

STEM-sation features hands-on activities to engage students and teachers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The events also provide opportunities for students to seek internships with local organizations and companies.

“The purpose of STEM-sation is to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career fields to our Navajo students to show them opportunities that they have in these fields,” Tohtsoni said. “They don’t have to go to the cities when there are quality STEM jobs here on the Navajo Nation.”

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management (LM) is part of a partnership of federal and tribal organizations behind STEM-sation, which was founded by NTEC and Navajo Nation Abandoned Mine Lands (AML)/Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action Department. Sponsors include NTEC, AML, Arizona Public Service, and BHP.