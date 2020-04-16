Closer and closer to T-Series and PewDiePie: 5 Diamond YouTube buttons and over 50 million subscribers

The YouTube channel Kids Diana Show, a partner of AIR Media-Tech, became 11th in the world among channels with over 50 million subscribers.

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- International company AIR Media-Tech , an official YouTube partner since 2011, proudly announces a new record set by one of its biggest partners. On March 30, 2020, the channel Kids Diana Show stepped over the 50 million subscribers mark. The number of Diana’s fans is constantly growing, and today Kids Diana Show holds the 11th place in the world.“The secret of Diana’s success, first of all, is her daily effort, acting talent, and high quality videos. Also, efforts to develop and grow the YouTube channel by the AIR Network team of professionals,” says Inna Karpova, personal manager of the channel. “During the first year of working with us, Diana’s channel passed the 1 million viewers threshold. Then the YouTube Diamond button was awarded to all channels with over 10 million subscribers. Now we have over 51 million subscribers, and this amount increases daily! We are very happy and we would like to congratulate our partner, we are truly proud of our mutual work. We will, of course, keep helping Diana grow popularity in every corner of the world!”The young star was also congratulated by YouTube with a fifth Diamond button (awarded for 10 million subscribers).The channel continues to grow and expand to new markets. In the past year, Diana, with the help of the AIR Translate team, “learned” a few new widely spoken languages, other than English and Russian. Diana is now also popular in Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Japanese. Some of these channels have gained over 10 million subscribers over the past year alone, and this number keeps growing thanks to the hard work of the AIR Media-Tech team.



