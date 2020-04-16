Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in The Palm Beaches with Virtual Experiences Focused on the Environment
Florida’s Cultural Capital® offers unique ways to appreciate Earth Day from home
/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Day (April 22) is a time for global awareness of the environment and the awe-inspiring beauty of Mother Nature. Even though we’re unable to get outside to visit local gardens and certain outdoor experiences during these trying times, there are still many ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its cultural partners are celebrating Earth Day through virtual experiences, providing ways for visitors to experience some of The Palm Beaches’ most beautiful landscapes and organizations from the comfort and safety of their homes. Below is a look at some of the virtual Earth Day experiences offered throughout the region:
- Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: Alongside partner organizations, including the South Florida Science Center & Aquarium and Loggerhead Marinelife Center, ANSG will unite students through virtual lessons designed to empower them with a deeper understanding of innovative ways to make Earth Day every day – especially while at home. The program celebrates the Ann Norton Partnership for Art, Science & the Natural World.
- Lion Country Safari: Experience the wonder of the safari by taking a virtual field trip to see all of the animals and follow their daily activities, from feeding to enrichment, on Facebook.
- Loggerhead Marinelife Center: As part of their Responsible Pier Initiative, the center recently completed an underwater cleanup at a local pier in Juno Beach, where two divers removed 21.5 pounds of debris in an hour. You can also learn about sea turtle conservation and rehabilitation from biologists and veterinarians through the Home Learning series.
- Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens: Morikami is offering engaging activities, including virtual photo visits to the gardens on social media via beautiful photography. If you’ve ever wanted to learn origami, here’s your chance! You can learn how to make an origami bookmark through the instructions here.
- Mounts Botanical Garden: Explore the beauty of 25 unique garden areas, and experience family learning activities including Nature Quests and Virtual Learning is Fun! (April 21, 10 a.m. EST).
- Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society: Take a virtual look inside to learn about animal conservation and enrichment, including an informational look into the zoo’s critically endangered Malayan tigers — Api and Kadar. In exciting news — Api is pregnant, with possibly two cubs due in May! Follow the journey on Palm Beach Zoo TV.
- South Florida Science Center & Aquarium: Enjoy countless opportunities to get a first-hand look at our amazing planet through the center’s virtual science fair, virtual tours and at-home science experiment demos.
For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full listing of fun and engaging virtual experiences available, please visit their website here.
###
About Florida’s Cultural Capital®
The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated arts and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.
Attachment
Hannah Deadman-Arnst Cultural Council for Palm Beach County 561-471-1602 hannah@palmbeachculture.com Megan Bell Sharp Think 212-829-0002 x139 ccpbc@sharpthink.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.