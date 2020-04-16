Captain Larry Vincent, (USN, Ret.) Current Executive Officer, Defence CounterIntelligence Agency, and Former Operations Center Director for Naval and Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Captain Larry Vincent (USN, Ret.), as an advisory member to the Board.



Captain Vincent currently serves as Executive Officer, Defence Counterintelligence and Security Agency within the Office of Undersecretary for Intelligence and Security of the United States.

Previously, Captain Vincent was in charge of Russian Engagements for the Chief of Naval Operations of the United States and served as the Operations Center Director for all Naval and Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa. He was the Commodore for the Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, responsible for training, and equipping half of the Navy’s helicopter fleet, along with the MQ-8 Firescout, the Navy’s first operational unmanned helicopter. He was also the Division Chief for Strategic Effects working for Chaiman Joint Chiefs of Staff within the Department of Defence.

Vincent's awards include three Legions of Merit, four Defense Meritorious Service Medals, four Navy Commendation Medals, and various unit and campaign ribbons.

“It is an incredible honour to welcome Captain Vincent (USN, Ret.) to the Draganfly board of advisors,” said Cameron Chell, CEO, Draganfly. “He has led and managed operations at the executive level as an officer in the United States Navy across multiple disciplines and around the globe. His deep knowledge of aviation requirements, policy development and intelligence are the perfect synergy as we move Draganfly through current and future opportunities in the US defense and government sectors.”

“I am excited to be part of the Draganfly team. They have an impressive legacy, and an equally impressive future, driven by their innovation and custom solutions,” said Captain Vincent. “The team they have pulled together is extremely impressive and I am looking forward to being part of such an innovative company that is working so diligently at leading innovation in the drone industry.”

Captain Vincent earned his BS in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, his MS, National Resource Strategy (linking economics, industry, logistics and national security) from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and his Master’s degree in International Relations from Auburn University.

Draganfly’s Board appointed Former White House Chief of Staff and US Secretary of Transportation Andrew H. Card as Director of the Company in November 2019, Julie Myers Wood, Presidential Appointee and Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security to the Draganfly’s board of advisors on March 3, 2020, Molly Wilkinson, American Airlines VP of Regulatory Affairs and former Republican General Counsel for Homeland Security and Dr. Jack Chow, Former US Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to the Draganfly’s board of advisors on April 8, 2020.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact Phone: 1-306-955-9907

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.