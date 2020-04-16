Pantheon Offers Feature Branch Workflow Tool Multidev Free of Charge to Remote Teams

The leading WebOps platform adds Multidev to its COVID response, bringing powerful collaboration and productivity to remote teams

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pantheon.io , the WebOps platform powering over 300,000 websites, is proud to announce it will be providing its top-tier Multidev feature free of charge to all customers. Pantheon is extending access to this powerful collaboration tool to help increase the productivity of remote marketing and development teams during COVID-19. Pantheon is also providing its industry-leading WebOps platform at no charge to nonprofits, government, medical, and educational organizations operating on the front lines of this pandemic, and several organizations are already utilizing this support.



Multidev is a feature branch workflow tool that enables web teams of all sizes to manage multiple work streams in the cloud. Teams can fork their entire stack to work independently, separating code and content as needed, and then merge all changes back into the master. Teams using continuous integration services can leverage Pantheon's command-line tools to automate the creation of Multidev environments with each repository pull request. In Forrester’s Total Economic Impact Assessment of WebOps at Scale, Multidev largely underpinned the 2X productivity gains of teams using the Pantheon WebOps platform.

“Social distancing means web teams are under increased pressure, and simultaneously challenged by the need to operate in a fully-remote world," says Josh Koenig, Pantheon Co-Founder and Head of Product. "Multidev is orders of magnitude more effective than futzing around with a staging server; it’s a game-changer for boosting productivity."

Pantheon Multidev is available free of charge to all new and existing Pantheon customers, now through July 1, 2020.

Pantheon is already offering its platform free of charge, alongside a full stack of crisis communications services and resources, to help those involved in COVID-19 relief efforts. These services are designed to help web teams meet the demand of enormous traffic spikes, collaborate in real-time using structured Agile workflows, get up and running quickly, and eliminate long-term operational burdens.

Pantheon’s operations will remain uninterrupted as their teams continue to support all sites that rely on their leading WebOps platform. Pantheon has consolidated its COVID-19 response resources into a single resource page. For more information, visit https://pantheon.io/resources-navigate-covid-19 .

Pantheon is a WebOps platform for Drupal and WordPress, running more than 300,000 sites in the cloud and serving over 10 billion page views a month. Pantheon’s multi-tenant, container-based platform enables organizations to manage all of their websites from a single dashboard. Customers include DocuSign, Lyft, Google, Home Depot, Stitch Fix, Yale, Coach, United Nations, and IBM. For more information, visit pantheon.io.

