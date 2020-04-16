MTBC Health Group Purchasing Organization Announces New Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services today announced the addition of three new suppliers to MTBC Health’s Group Purchasing Organization (“GPO”). Through these new services, available immediately, physician practices benefit from preferred pricing for core business expenses, including payroll and HR services, office leasing and bad debt collections, among others.



“Nearly 4,500 U.S. healthcare providers have joined our GPO in order to better utilize resources, increase efficiency and reduce costs as they focus on delivering excellent care to their patients,” said Tina Davis, Product Marketing Manager. “We’re confident that these new relationships represent MTBC’s dedication to expanding the GPO portfolio to properly canvas the growing needs of our member community.”

MTBC GPO members can immediately take advantage of negotiated discounts with these new suppliers:

A prominent provider of payroll & HR services for health care businesses, including payroll, time & attendance, recruiting, benefits, HR services and more





Newmark Knight Frank “NKF”, a full-service real estate advisory firm offering rebates with access to relocation services, lease negotiation, property management, and site selection strategy with their network of nationally placed account representatives





iQuantified Management Services, LLC “IQMS,” a firm specializing in bad debt collections and legacy account receivable services

MTBC’s GPO identifies common pain points and targets opportunities for savings in categories that streamline operational efficiencies for the mid-sized medical practice. Full details of the discount and membership can be found online at https://learningcenter.mtbc.com/gpobenefits .

“We’ve seen GPO membership grow by 14% since the second half of 2019 and expect to see that growth continue as we further expand our portfolio of participating suppliers and offer additional ways for practices to lower the cost of doing business,” said Mike Cuesta, MTBC’s Chief Marketing Officer.

GPO supplier applications continue to be accepted at https://learningcenter.mtbc.com/gpoapplication .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.