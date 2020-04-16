Usio to Host Five-Part Webinar Series - The Power of Payment Facilitation

/EIN News/ -- Enabling Software Companies to Better Understand the Fast-Growing & Ever-Evolving Payment Facilitation Landscape

Informative New Webinar Series will Feature Leaders from Across and Throughout the Digital Payments Environment Illustrating the Benefits of a PayFac Strategy, including the Tremendous Financial Potential

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payments solutions provider, announced today it will host a five-part webinar series with payments industry experts and software company leaders titled “The Power of Payment Facilitation.” The purpose of the webinar series is to better educate ISVs on the advantages of a proper payment monetization strategy while avoiding the widely feared nuances, pitfalls, and misconceptions that often plague a failed implementation.

Beginning Tuesday, April 21 at 10am central standard time, and occurring every Tuesday through May 19, Usio will conduct 30 to 45-minute sessions that will focus on various topics related to payment facilitation, including payment monetization, partnerships, innovation and integration.

To register for these webinars, please click on the session titles below or visit www.usio.com/webinars . Space will be limited and recordings will be available at the conclusion of each event.

Dates and times for “The Power of Payment Facilitation” series are as follows:

April 21, 2020, 10am cst – The Power of Payment Monetization

April 28, 2020, 10am cst – The Power of Partnerships

May 5, 2020, 10am cst – The Power of Integration

May 12, 2020, 10am cst – The Power of Innovation

May 19, 2020, 10am cst – The Power of Leverage

Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Usio, said of the new webinar series, “As the country has effectively gone on lockdown and most of us have been forced to work from home, now is the time to think about ways to continue pressing ahead, to innovate and execute on strategies that will allow your business to not only sustain, but grow, regardless of the environment in which we find ourselves. As we adjust to the “new normal,” business owners and leaders are challenged to position themselves to win. This informative and educational webinar series seeks to do just that – to help software companies become more informed about Payment Facilitation, what it means, why it’s important to have a payment monetization strategy that focuses on scalability, growth, large-scale adoption, and most importantly, how those factors translate into quickly achieving critical mass for your organization.”

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com , www.singularpayments.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com , and www.ficentive.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

