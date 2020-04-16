Bow River Capital Partners With Ocean Tomo to Expand the Size and Scope of the Intellectual Capital Merchant Banc™ Firm

Bow River’s investment and commitment to follow-on acquisitions expands Ocean Tomo’s industry leading platform and compliments the firms’ 2018 international expansion with Sinofaith IP Group

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow River Capital 2017 Fund (“Bow River”) today announced that it has completed a recapitalization of Ocean Tomo, LLC (“Ocean Tomo”), the Intellectual Capital Merchant Banc™ firm, providing business services related to intellectual property (“IP”) and intangible assets including financial expert testimony, intellectual property & complex financial instrument valuation, strategy consulting, risk & regulatory compliance, patent analytics, investment advisory, innovation management consulting and transaction brokerage.



As part of the transaction, Ocean Tomo’s existing equity owners will retain a meaningful ownership stake in the Company and will continue to lead the organization on a go-forward basis. Bow River is looking forward to partnering with management to expand the firm’s offering from “IP-only” to “IP-driven” by addressing a broad range of technology valuation and investment banking matters as well as pursuing select key hires and investments in follow-on acquisitions.

Founded in 2003, “Ocean Tomo is exactly the type of company Bow River looks for in a platform investment”, notes Eric Wolf, a Managing Director at Bow River. “The founders have assembled a best-in-class team that has a fantastic reputation in a great industry. We are thrilled to be a part of the Ocean Tomo story and are excited about what the future holds.”

James E. Malackowski, CEO of Ocean Tomo said: “Ocean Tomo has developed its relationship with Bow River over more than four years, allowing us to immediately begin executing on our shared vision. Bow River’s commitment has been unwavering, including during the current coronavirus crisis. The partnership with Bow River will support the continued scaling of our current service offering to compete with general technology investment banking firms and assist clients in addressing COVID-19 risk and resiliency measures impacting intangible asset valuations, including when needed corporate restructuring.” Prior to the Bow River investment, Ocean Tomo announced the formation of the firm’s COVID Risk & Resiliency Center, led by Managing Director Manish Das.

“Adding a strong investment partner to the Ocean Tomo team is exactly what management set out to do when we joined them as a minority investor in 2018” added Kevin Sun, CEO of Sinofaith IP Group of Shanghai China. As part of the Bow River transaction, Sinofaith has added to its previous investment.

Davis Graham & Stubbs, LLP served as legal advisor to Bow River. Vedder Price, LLP served as legal counsel to Ocean Tomo. The transaction was support by First Midwest Bank.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with Buyout, Real Estate, and Software Growth Equity platforms. The Bow River Capital funds focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River Capital’s Rodeo Region®, which encompasses the Rocky Mountains and surrounding states. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes, and across the capital structure.

About Ocean Tomo

Ocean Tomo, the Intellectual Capital Merchant Banc™ firm, provides companies with financial services related to intellectual property and intangible assets including financial expert testimony, intellectual property and complex financial instrument valuation, strategy consulting, risk & regulatory compliance, patent analytics, investment advisory, innovation management consulting and transaction brokerage. Our Opinion, Management, and Advisory Services are built upon more than three decades of experience valuating intellectual property in the most rigorous of venues – State, Federal and international courts. Our financial, market and technical experts provide a unique understanding of the contributory value of proprietary innovation. This is the cornerstone of our business. This insight permeates every practice and client engagement. Collectively, Ocean Tomo professionals have completed over 1000 engagements involving IP worth in excess of $10 billion including over 300 valuation and 500 financial damages expert testimony engagements.

