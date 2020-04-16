Cardiac Insight Launches New Telehealth Solution for Cardiology Practices with Heart@Home™ ECG Test Kit

Direct-to-patient Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG speeds clinical decision-making while removing costly and time-consuming outsourcing of data analysis

/EIN News/ -- Bellevue, WA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac Insight, Inc., a US-based digital healthcare innovator specializing in body-worn sensor technology and automated electrocardiogram (ECG)-analysis software, announces the Heart@Home™ ECG Test Kit to address new telehealth demands placed on cardiology practices by the COVID-19 response.

The kit enables physicians to prescribe the proven arrhythmia diagnosis technology of the Cardea SOLO Sensor which is express-shipped directly from Cardiac Insight to the patient’s home, along with easy-to-follow instructions. The patient simply mails the single-use sensor to the cardiologist’s office in the included shipping envelope after wearing the sensor for the prescribed time period.

Clinicians can immediately retrieve data from the device to inform diagnoses using Cardea SOLO’s smart cable and robust, proprietary algorithm-based ECG software, provided free of charge with the purchase of the Heart@Home™ ECG Test Kit. The entire process in the office takes less than five minutes to create a complete ECG report.

“In these unprecedented times, while legacy ECG service companies employing decades-old technology are scaling back operations and decreasing services, Cardiac Insight is innovating and acting quickly to provide cardiologists and their patients with essential and easy-to-use telehealth options. As a single-use sensor, Cardea SOLO affords patients, doctors and clinical staff more infection control protections with no need for cleaning or transferring devices between patients,” said Robert Odell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cardiac Insight. “We believe the new Heart@Home™ program further strengthens the physician and patient relationship in a time when trust and privacy is more critical than ever, by fostering direct interactions and removing third-party data analysis vendors from the equation.”

The Cardea SOLO ECG System allows physicians to reduce the diagnostic timeline of patients potentially at risk of cardiac arrhythmias from weeks to just days. These arrhythmias include atrial fibrillation (AFib). If left undiagnosed, AFib can lead to debilitating stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death.

The Cardea SOLO Heart@Home™ ECG Test Kit is currently available for office-based practices and hospital clinics in the U.S. and is designed to address the needs of Electrophysiologists, Cardiologists, Internal Medicine and Family Medicine physicians. Comprehensive program information and telehealth resources are available on request here.

ABOUT CARDIAC INSIGHT, INC: Cardiac Insight, Inc. (www.cardiacinsightinc.com) is a leading U.S. digital healthcare innovation company specializing in the development of medical-grade, body-worn sensor technology and automated cardiac analysis solutions through its proprietary algorithms and software platforms. The company’s products include the Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG Sensor and Software Analysis System, and the Cardea 20/20 ECG™ – the only resting ECG System designed for cardiac risk screening in young athletes at all levels of play.

Attachments

Eric Schudiske Cardiac Insight eric@s2spr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.