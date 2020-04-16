License Global Unveils the 2020 Top 200 Leading Licensees Report

The premier list of licensees providing the best-in-class products, services, and manufacturing is now available

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- License Global magazine, the licensing industry's thought leader and news source, today released its annual Top 200 Leading Licensees report which recognizes brand licensing’s invaluable partners spanning an array of categories, from fashion apparel and accessories to novelty, toys and games, food and beverage, and much more. Notable new licensees to the report include Asmodee, Chinatown Market, Cubicall, Herschel Supply Co., Primitive Skate, Spin Master, and many more. To view the Top 200 Leading Licensees report, please visit here .

The business of brand licensing is built upon relationships at its very core, and now more than ever do all aspects of business need to come together to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers during this unprecedented time in history. Thus, License Global expanded its annual Leading Licensees report from 150 to 200 for the 2020 edition to highlight the important role that brand partners play in bringing valuable IP to market.

“Licensees play an important role in the business of brand licensing, hence at License Global, we seek to continue to empower and support both the licensor and licensee through COVID-19’s impact on the economy,” said Amanda Cioletti, content director, License Global. “We hope the Top 200 Leading Licensees report will be a useful guide for licensors looking to partner with the best-in-class licensees to produce the quality goods consumers want today.”

As the new decade ushered in major business mergers, the launch of game-changing streaming platforms and flourishing verticals such as eSports that cultivated a host of consumer product opportunities and unprecedented growth for the licensing industry, making the role of licensees more pivotal than ever.

License Global's Top 200 Leading Licensees report features many companies that attend and exhibit at one or several Global Licensing Group events, which includes Licensing Expo, the world's largest trade show dedicated to brand licensing that will take place August 11 - 13 this year in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on Licensing Expo and other Global Licensing Group events, visit here .

Future Licensing Dates and Events:

Licensing Expo Shanghai : July 15 - 17, 2020

Licensing Expo : August 11 - 13, 2020

Brand Licensing Europe : October 6 - 8, 2020

Licensing Leadership Summit : November 5 - 6, 2020

Connect with License Global:

About License Global

License Global magazine, published by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter, and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, and Licensing Leadership Summit.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

Media Contacts: Audrey Uchimoto, (310) 496-9423, LicensingPR@informa.com Lauren Lloyd, (310) 266-4792, LicensingPR@informa.com Tam Nguyen, (424) 410-9797, LicensingPR@informa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.