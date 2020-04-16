Yenlo Achieves Highest WSO2 Reseller Status as a Platinum VAR

Yenlo was named a WSO2 Platinum Value-Added Reseller in recognition of its success in growing global customer adoption and delivering best-in-class open source integration and API management solutions based on the WSO2 platform.

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global integration specialist Yenlo today announced that the company is now a WSO2 Platinum Value-Added Reseller, the highest reseller status recognized by WSO2, the leading open source integration vendor. Yenlo is the only Platinum VAR of WSO2 acting and delivering on a global, worldwide level.

WSO2 VARs must meet the same stringent certification requirements demanded of WSO2 Certified Integration Partners. Yenlo’s new designation builds on the company’s multi-year partnership with WSO2, and it recognizes Yenlo’s strong history of successful projects, subscription sales, and extensive WSO2-certified engineering staff. In January 2020, Yenlo earned two awards from WSO2: Partner of the Year 2019 awarded Yenlo for its overall performance. Meanwhile, Most Certified Partner of 2019 recognized Yenlo's achievement in assembling the largest talent pool of WSO2-certified staff in the world.

Yenlo brings 12-plus years of expertise in delivering solutions for enterprise applications, middleware, and database platforms for traditional servers, private clouds, and public clouds. As a WSO2 Platinum VAR with all the responsibilities of a Certified Integration Partner, Yenlo delivers integration, API management, and identity and access management (IAM) solutions based on the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform that enable agile digital transformation and support organizations’ API-first strategies.

In 2019, Yenlo extended its delivery of WSO2-based solutions with the introduction of the Connext integration platform as a service (iPaaS), a fully managed integration WSO2 cloud platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Notably, Connext is the solution of choice for banks that need to comply with open banking API standards and enterprises seeking a cloud platform that brings together API management, integration for both traditional applications and microservices, and IAM to streamline their deployments. With local offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Yenlo is well positioned to serve customers around the globe 24/7 in maximizing the value from their WSO2-powered implementations.

“Yenlo has been a valued, strategic partner for years, and we are excited to recognize the company as a Platinum Value-Added Reseller based on its success in delivering best-in-class solutions built on the WSO2 Agile platform,” said Jonathan Marsh, WSO2 vice president of strategy. “Yenlo shares our vision of enabling digital businesses through API-first strategies, and we look forward to extending our partnership as Yenlo continues to drive successful customer deployments of our platform across North America, Europe and Asia.”

“As a dedicated WSO2 Partner, we work on the global adoption of WSO2 on a daily basis, so we are greatly honored to be recognized as a WSO2 Platinum Value-Added Reseller,” Ruben van der Zwan, CEO and co-founder of Yenlo. “Earning WSO2’s highest reseller recognition is a testament to our commitment, skill, and large customer base. In this new role, we are better positioned than ever to accelerate global adoption of WSO2 by demonstrating to every enterprise the power of this open source integration solution.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Yenlo

Yenlo is a global integrator and specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Yenlo is a Platinum Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2 and has been awarded both WSO2 Partner of the Year 2018 and 2019 and WSO2 Most Certified Partner of 2019. Our business is founded on the belief that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; or add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy.

At Yenlo, we bring agility to enterprises by delivering first-class professional services based on deep expertise. Our services range from enterprise and solution architecture to software development; operational support; and WSO2 product support, training and certification programs. These are complemented by our pre-built solution-as-a-service offerings, including our Connext service, a fully managed integration-platform-as-a-service. For more information, visit www.yenlo.com, and join Yenlo’s LinkedIn , Yenlo’s WSO2 Community , or Twitter .

