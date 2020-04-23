VIDIZMO and BlueJeans Team Up To Securely Store, Manage and Distribute Video Meetings

VIDIZMO LLC

VIDIZMO Integrates with BlueJeans Network and Offers a Discount to their Customers

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIDIZMO, a Gartner-recognized enterprise video platform, today announced integration with BlueJeans Network. This announcement comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and Verizon’s announcement to acquire BlueJeans Network as this market continues to inflate due to the sharp increase in the number of employees working remotely. Fortunately, VIDIZMO’s enterprise video solutions have been increasing employee productivity while allowing employees to work from anywhere.

As social distancing calls for work to perform virtually, organizations are empowering the workforce to continue work remotely through the use of cloud video collaboration and productivity tools. VIDIZMO’s YouTube-like live and on-demand video streaming and management solution for corporate communication, education, training and learning allows employees to attend townhall, all-hands meetings, conference calls, and much more. The recorded meetings are automatically published, transcribed, indexed, and made searchable. VIDIZMO App Model also integrates with other industry’s leading video conferencing and unified communication systems such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx and GoToMeeting, etc.

To support organizations in these unprecedented times, exclusive discounted offers for VIDIZMO’s solutions are available in Microsoft Azure and AWS Marketplace, as well as through Carahsoft, a distributor for the industry’s leading manufacturers.

VIDIZMO allows BlueJeans onVideo Meetings and recordings from other leading video conferencing systems to be automatically ingested into VIDIZMO’s YouTube-like portal. Once ingested, video, audio, or web meeting recordings are encoded for optimal playback on all devices in all bandwidth conditions. Plus, artificial intelligence (AI) is used to transcribe and identify people, faces, objects, and text within images through optical character recognition (OCR), allowing users to use the powerful multi-faceted search inside video, and find any word spoken by any person. Remote work is forcing the workforce to be more independent in producing results and relying less on their co-worker’s availability. VIDIZMO’s ability to search and find information within recorded videos through VIDIZMO’s robust multi-faceted platform search increases remote workers’ productivity dramatically.

VIDIZMO’s machine transcription currently supports twelve languages (12) such as English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, and Korean, with support for new languages being added continuously. Furthermore, VIDIZMO translates all recorded meetings into fifty-four (54) different languages.

VIDIZMO’s fully GDPR compliant solutions are available on VIDIZMO Cloud, behind the firewall, or can be easily deployed in any of the Azure and AWS datacenters worldwide through Azure and AWS marketplaces.

Recorded video meetings sometimes require editing before making them shareable, internally or externally and VIDIZMO includes a video editor allowing recordings to be trimmed before publishing and sharing with select authenticated or even anonymous viewers. VIDIZMO also provides control over publishing videos automatically or going through an approval process before publishing.

“The rise of the coronavirus forces organizations to embrace collaboration tools such as video conferencing,” said Nadeem Khan, CEO of VIDIZMO, “Yet the value of these meetings is temporary. VIDIZMO is bringing these recordings to life by storing, managing, and sharing these recorded meetings with enterprise-class security and making them searchable through its artificial intelligence technologies within its YouTube-like portal.”

The discounted solution between VIDIZMO and BlueJeans Network and other video communication provider can be found here (https://bit.ly/3anDkCc).



ABOUT VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO (https://www.vidizmo.com/) is a Gartner-recognized Enterprise Video Content Management System that empowers businesses with a comprehensive solution to deliver live and on-demand video streaming and digital asset management services in the cloud, on-premises or hybrid model. VIDIZMO offers a wide range of products, each one serving a diverse set of enterprise needs across all industry verticals such as the corporate sector, education, healthcare, law enforcement, media, and more.

With a consolidated video streaming and asset management portal, VIDIZMO fulﬁlls enterprise needs for corporate communication, training, learning, law enforcement, digital media management, marketing, and sales, among others. Available in a flexible range of licensing models, VIDIZMO also leverages an organization’s existing IT systems by offering seamless integration with enterprise applications and services. A Microsoft Gold, Application, and Co-Sell partner, VIDIZMO provides differentiated and enterprise-ready solutions built on Microsoft technology stack, along with enterprise-grade cloud security, compliance, and innovation.



