Jordan : 2020 Article IV Consultation and Request for an Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility-Press Releases; Staff Report; and Statement by the Alternate Executive Director for Jordan

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

April 16, 2020

Jordan has made progress in reforming its economy since the 2017 Article IV consultation, but significant challenges remain. Despite a difficult environment, macroeconomic stability has been preserved, external imbalances have improved markedly, and reserves buffers have remained adequate. The exchange rate peg continues to serve the economy well, and the financial system is sound. While structural reforms advanced, notably to improve Jordan’s business climate, key impediments to growth remain, reflected in weak growth outcomes and high unemployment. Notwithstanding some early progress, fiscal consolidation also proved difficult to maintain, amid persistent fiscal slippages and tax administration deficiencies, and public debt was not reduced. Regional conflicts and the hosting of Syrian refugees weigh on social conditions, public finances, investment, and the external accounts.