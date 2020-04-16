There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,019 in the last 365 days.

Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.87 per share compared to $2.2 million or $0.78 per share for the same quarter in 2019.  Net income rose by 13% for the quarter while earnings per share rose by 12%.

“We are very pleased with results in the first quarter, reflecting the dedication and hard work of the Truxton team,” stated Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb.  “By the end of the quarter, however, our country was facing an unprecedented public health crisis, dramatically reducing economic activity.  Truxton has taken extensive measures to protect the health of our staff and clients. We have begun efforts to work with our borrowers to give them the time to recover from the downturn, protect the assets of our shareholders.  Our wealth management clients continue to benefit from prudent asset selection and tax sensitive trading strategies.  The rest of the year will be challenging, but Truxton starts down this road with exceptionally strong capital, earnings, and credit quality.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $3 million in the first quarter, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and 5% for the first quarter of 2019.  Wealth management services constituted 90% of non-interest income. 
  • Loans rose by 12% to $375 million compared to March 31, 2019, and were up 4% compared to December 31, 2019.  First quarter new loan production was $18.0 million. 
  • Total deposits decreased by 4% from December 31, 2019, and increased by 4% from March 31, 2019.  Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology.  As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.38%.  That represents an increase of 17 basis points from the 3.21% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and an increase of 15 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  Cost of funds decreased to 0.71% in the first quarter of 2020 from 0.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 1.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Truxton entered this period of declining rates with a strong book of fixed rate loans and investments.  Over the near term, declining rates should help our net interest margin.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton.  Truxton had no non-performing assets at March 31, 2020.  Truxton had $2 thousand of charge-offs in the quarter and none in the trailing quarter, nor in the same quarter a year ago. 
  • Allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million, $3.4 million, and $3.4 million at quarter end for March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, quarters, respectively.   For the three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.95%, 0.94%, and 0.99%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively.
  • Tax expense increased by 25% from the December 31, 2019 quarter and by 5% from the March 31, 2019 period.  Effective tax rate was low in the final quarter of 2019 because of certain loans, funded late in the year, for which Truxton receives a direct credit against state income tax based on the year-end balance of the loan.  Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 19% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong.  Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.21% for March 31, 2020, 11.30% for December 31, 2019, and 11.15% for March 31, 2019.  Book value per common share was $23.19, $22.84, and $21.52 for March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.  During the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.03 per common share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests.  Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs.  Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX).  For more information, visit truxtontrust.com. 

Investor Relations
Andrew May
615-515-1707
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com

Media Relations
Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1714
tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

 
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31,
2020*		 December
2019		 March 31,
2019*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 9,433   $ 8,868   $ 5,349  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   5,394     19,519     8,061  
Federal funds sold   2,038     8,808     120  
Cash and cash equivalents   16,865     37,195     13,530  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   4,659     5,157     14,280  
Securities available for sale   122,112     116,032     111,608  
       
Gross loans   379,072     364,134     339,176  
Allowance for loan losses   (3,592 )   (3,409 )   (3,356 )
Net loans   375,480     360,725     335,820  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,026     9,973     9,809  
Restricted equity securities   2,606     2,599     2,583  
Premises and equipment, net   376     273     383  
Accrued interest receivable   1,865     1,842     1,883  
Deferred tax asset, net   608     520     653  
Other assets   6,767     4,448     4,137  
       
Total assets $ 541,364   $ 538,764   $ 494,686  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 120,269   $ 119,999   $ 107,248  
Interest bearing   309,032     328,077     304,152  
Total deposits   429,301     448,076     411,400  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   38,262     18,411     19,090  
Federal Funds purchased   -     -     -  
Other liabilities   8,454     8,914     4,903  
Total liabilities   476,017     475,401     435,393  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Additional paid-in capital   30,362     29,770     28,882  
Retained earnings   35,151     33,511     30,783  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (166 )   82     (372 )
       
Total shareholders' equity   65,347     63,363     59,293  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 541,364   $ 538,764   $ 494,686  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
       



 
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,
2020*		   December 31,
2019		   March 31,
2019*		  
Non-interest income            
Wealth management services $ 2,742   $ 2,596     $ 2,672  
Service charges on deposit accounts   79     82       70  
Securities gains (losses), net   0     0       2  
Bank owned life insurance income   54     54       54  
Other   148     57       74  
Total non-interest income   3,023     2,789       2,872  
             
Interest income            
Loans, including fees $ 4,177   $ 4,062     $ 3,921  
Taxable securities   534     584       498  
Tax-exempt securities   196     196       247  
Interest bearing deposits   109     125       156  
Federal funds sold   14     8       5  
 Other interest income   12     45       32  
Total interest income   5,042     5,020       4,859  
             
Interest expense            
Deposits   732     984       1,082  
Short-term borrowings   -     1       7  
Long-term borrowings   91     90       121  
Total interest expense   823     1,075       1,210  
             
Net interest income   4,219     3,945       3,649  
             
Provision for loan losses   185     0       0  
             
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,034     3,945       3,649  
             
Total revenue, net   7,057     6,734       6,521  
             
Non interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits   2,928     2,671       2,793  
Occupancy   199     200       197  
Furniture and equipment   26     27       27  
Data processing   263     342       299  
Wealth management processing fees   124     126       112  
Advertising and public relations   43     121       38  
Professional services   168     211       115  
FDIC insurance assessments   15     -73       35  
Other   264     195       194  
Total non interest expense   4,030     3,820       3,810  
             
Income before income taxes   3,027     2,914       2,711  
             
Income tax expense   550     441       523  
             
Net income $ 2,477   $ 2,473     $ 2,188  
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic $ 0.88   $ 0.89     $ 0.80  
Diluted $ 0.87   $ 0.88     $ 0.78  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
   


 
Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31, 2020* December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $0.88   $0.89   $0.80  
Diluted $0.87   $0.88   $0.78  
Book value per common share $23.19   $22.84   $21.52  
Tangible book value per common share $23.19   $22.84   $21.52  
Basic weighted average comm shares   2,729,167     2,699,777     2,677,947  
Diluted weighted average common shares   2,761,639     2,754,101     2,729,774  
Common shares outstanding at period end   2,817,354     2,774,655     2,754,788  
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio   12.07%     12.35%     12.00%  
Average Loans $368,017   $348,635   $332,819  
Average earning assets (1) $510,110   $492,829   $469,928  
Average total assets $538,334   $518,902   $490,230  
Average stockholders' equity $65,434   $65,457   $57,593  
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans   0     0     0  
90+ days past due still accruing   0     0     0  
Total nonperforming loans   0     0     0  
Total nonperforming assets   0     0     0  
Net charge offs (recoveries)   2     0     -2  
Nonperforming loans to assets   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.95%     0.94%     0.99%  
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans NA NA NA
Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage   11.21%     11.30%     11.15%  
Common equity tier 1   13.41%     13.70%     14.43%  
Total risk-based capital   14.21%     14.51%     15.32%  
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio   65.74%     55.67%     58.53%  
Return on average assets (ROA)   1.85%     1.89%     1.81%  
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)   15.22%     15.77%     15.41%  
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)   15.22%     15.77%     15.41%  
Net interest margin   3.38%     3.21%     3.23%  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
       
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.
 


 
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: 
 
 
           
  Three Months Ended
 		  Three Months Ended
 		  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020*
   December 31, 2019
   March 31, 2019*
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
                       
Earning Assets                      
 Loans $368,017 4.55 $4,159   $348,635   4.60 $4,044   $332,819   4.77 $3,917
 Loan fees $0 0.04 $34   $0   0.03 $24   $0   0.02 $17
 Loans with fees $368,017 4.58 $4,193   $348,635   4.63 $4,068   $332,819   4.79 $3,935
 Mortgage loans held for sale $122 3.23 $1   $13   3.55 $0   $66   1.44 $0
 Federal funds sold $3,143 1.75 $14   $1,944   1.66 $8   $851   2.48 $5
 Deposits with banks $24,224 1.82 $109   $25,747   1.93 $125   $24,211   2.61 $156
 Investment securities - taxable $87,665 2.44 $534   $89,614   2.61 $584   $77,423   2.57 $498
 Investment securities - tax-exempt $26,939 3.93 $196   $26,876   3.93 $196   $34,558   4.26 $247
 Total Earning Assets $510,110 4.03 $5,048   $492,829   4.07 $4,981   $469,928   4.27 $4,841
Non interest earning assets                      
 Allowance for loan losses   3,411         -3,411           -3,356      
 Cash and due from banks $9,399       $8,263         $6,693      
 Premises and equipment $1,728       $1,623         $300      
 Accrued interest receivable $1,651       $1,600         $1,588      
 Other real estate $0       $0         $0      
 Other assets $16,829       $16,343         $16,456      
 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   2,028         1,656           -1,379      
 Total Assets $538,334       $518,903         $490,230      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
 Interest bearing demand $32,868 0.69 $56   $28,241   0.41 $29   $26,545   0.95 $62
 Savings and Money Market $368,211 0.66 $605   $349,734   0.84 $737   $339,115   1.17 $981
 Time deposits - Retail $10,497 1.46 $38   $14,023   1.83 $65   $11,465   1.14 $32
 Time Deposits - Wholesale $5,488 2.38 $32   $8,695   6.99 $153   $1,243   2.20 $7
 Total interest bearing deposits $417,075 0.71 $732   $400,693   0.97 $984   $378,368   1.16 $1,082
 Federal home Loan Bank advances $20,950 1.72 $91   $18,490   1.89 $90   $24,378   2.00 $122
 Other borrowings $1,456 0.04 $0   $1,417   0.21 $1   $884   3.08 $7
 Total borrowed funds $22,405 1.61 $91   $19,907   1.77 $91   $25,262   2.03 $128
 Total interest bearing liabilities $439,480 0.75 $823   $420,600   1.01 $1,074   $403,631   1.21 $1,210
Net interest rate spread   3.28 $4,225     3.06 $3,907     3.06 $3,631
 Non-interest bearing deposits $27,470       $27,422         $25,445      
 Other liabilities $5,938       $5,423         $3,560      
 Stockholder's equity $64,434       $65,457         $57,593      
 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $538,323       $518,902         $490,228      
Cost of funds   0.71       0.95       1.14  
Net interest margin   3.38       3.21       3.23  
                       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.            
                       
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

