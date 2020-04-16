CGS Offers Webinar Series to help BlueCherry Clients Better Navigate Market Disruptions in the Supply Chain

Sessions to focus on preparing for a post-COVID-19 economy and the best ways to leverage technology

“Because the supply chain has been extremely disrupted from the early days of the pandemic, we felt it necessary to ramp up our efforts to help our customers leverage the BlueCherry solutions to aid in their business efforts,” said Paul Magel, President, Business Applications solutions division, CGS. “The webinar series is free to our valued customers. We expect that during this disruption our customers can access insight on timely topics such as the shift to eCommerce, remote work and global collaboration. Guidance will also be provided on order management and warehousing transformation that will help streamline their business and help overcome today’s challenges.”

Because the BlueCherry suite of solutions is configurable, adaptable and data driven, it allows for fashion companies and retailers to easily pivot their process and business models to be better prepared for the new normal. Through the 50-part webinar series, featuring CGS BlueCherry leaders and subject matter experts, customers will gain tips and industry expertise as to market changes and how to best leverage the BlueCherry software suite at one of the most disruptive times in history. The webinars, which began in early April, will run through the end of the year. Program topics to include:

Integrating BlueCherry ERP to popular third-party eCommerce solutions to automate the back-end supply chain

automate the back-end supply chain

automate the back-end supply chain Leveraging BlueCherry PLM as a product information hub and global

collaboration platform to streamline the design and development process with

employees and external suppliers

Maximizing Sales Order Process & Allocation Rules to increase efficiencies and better react to the changes in the marketplace

better react to the changes in the marketplace

For more details on how BlueCherry Enterprise Suite can help support retail, apparel and footwear companies’ supply chain needs, visit: https://www.cgsinc.com/en/bluecherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Susan Sweeney, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com

Kate Connors (for CGS)

kconnors@pancomm.com



