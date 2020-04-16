Home BancShares, Inc. Remains Profitable in First Quarter During Unprecedented Times

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released first quarter earnings today.



Highlights of the First Quarter of 2020:

Metric Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Net Income $507,000 $73.3 million $72.8 million $72.2 million $71.4 million Total Revenue (net) $162.7 million $167.8 million $167.7 million $164.1 million $163.1 million ROA 0.01% 1.94% 1.93% 1.92% 1.92% NIM 4.22% 4.24% 4.32% 4.28% 4.30% Purchase Accounting Accretion $7.6 million $9.1 million $8.5 million $9.2 million $9.1 million ROE 0.08% 11.71% 11.84% 12.18% 12.34% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 0.14% 19.55% 20.04% 21.01% 21.53% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.00 $0.44 $0.44 $0.43 $0.42 Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.44% 0.43% 0.45% 0.51% 0.52% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 11.6% 12.4% 12.2% 11.6% 11.4% Leverage 10.8% 11.3% 10.9% 10.5% 10.2% Tier 1 Capital 12.1% 13.0% 12.8% 12.2% 12.0% Total Risk-Based Capital 15.8% 16.4% 16.2% 15.5% 15.4% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 2.01% 0.94% 0.97% 0.96% 0.97%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“The earnings power of HOMB has really shone through this quarter,” said John Allison, Chairman. “After $95 million of noise, most of which were non-cash expenditures, to still be profitable is remarkable,” continued Allison.

“Banking is an essential business and no doubt a backbone to the American economy,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s been amazing to watch our team of bankers push through thousands of loans totaling just under $1 billion dollars in about ten days to assist our customers through the Paycheck Protection Program,” French continued.

Operating Highlights

During the first quarter of 2020, the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic has had a significant impact on global markets driven by supply chain and production disruptions, workforce restrictions, travel restrictions, retail closures, and reduced consumer spending and sentiment, amongst other factors. The potential global and economic impacts of the coronavirus continue to evolve rapidly and HOMB is continuing to closely monitor the situation.

During the quarter, we had a lot of net income noise compared to previous quarters. The most significant noise is related to COVID-19. As a result of COVID-19, the Company recorded a $71.7 million provision for credit losses, a $7.8 million expense for the increase in our unfunded commitment reserve, an $842,000 provision for credit losses on investment securities, and a $5.8 million write-down for the fair value adjustment on marketable securities. This was the first quarter under which the Company began accounting for credit losses under Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 326, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, which increased the loan provision by $5.0 million. We incurred $10.0 million of expense as a result of our LH-Finance acquisition, which we completed on February 29, 2020, including $9.3 million for the provision for credit losses and $711,000 of acquisition expenses. The acquired loan portfolio is now housed in our Shore Premier Finance division. The Company also had $1.1 million of expense for outsourced special projects and $7.0 million of special dividend income from one of our equity investments. The summation of all these items resulted in net additional expense of $95.2 million, or $70.3 million after tax. Excluding these items, our net earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP), for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $70.8 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, compared to $73.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.(1)

The Company adopted ASC 326 (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020. The adoption of this standard increased the opening balance for the allowance for credit losses by $44.0 million. The new CECL accounting standard requires that both a discount and an allowance for credit losses be recorded on loans during an acquisition. This is commonly referred to as “double accounting.” During the first quarter, we completed the acquisition of $406.2 million of loans from LH-Finance. As a result, we recorded a $6.2 million loan discount and a $9.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses for the double accounting for this acquisition.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release

During the first quarter of 2020, we recorded $86.8 million of total credit loss expense. This expense is comprised of the following components – investment securities, CECL double accounting for LH-Finance, CECL loan provision and CECL COVID-19 loan provision. We recorded $842,000 for credit losses on investments related to our sales tax bonds with lower coverage ratios. The CECL double accounting for LH-Finance was $9.3 million. The normal CECL loan provision was approximately $5.0 million and the CECL COVID-19 loan provision was approximately $71.7 million. Our CECL provisioning model is significantly tied to projected unemployment rates. As a result of COVID-19, the unemployment rate projections significantly increased from January 1 to the end of March 2020, which resulted in the $71.7 million provision related to COVID-19.

Our net interest margin was 4.22% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.24% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The yield on loans was 5.79% and 5.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, as average loans increased from $10.87 billion to $11.01 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.08% as of March 31, 2020 from 1.21% as of December 31, 2019, with average balances of $8.99 billion and $8.82 billion, respectively.

From the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, we experienced a $672,000 decrease in investment premium amortization as a result of the change in prepayment speeds. This decreased investment premium amortization positively impacted the net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 by 2.0 basis points.

During the first quarter of 2020, event interest income was $558,000 compared to event interest income of $549,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we recognized $7.6 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in total net accretion for acquired loans and deposits. The $1.5 million reduction in accretion income decreased the net interest margin by 4.5 basis points for the first quarter of 2020.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $7.6 million and $9.1 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $69.4 million and $91.9 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining CD premiums were $236,000 and $266,000 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased $153,000, or 0.11%, to $141.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, from $141.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was the result of a $3.1 million decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in interest expense. The $3.1 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $3.1 million decrease in loan interest income and a $126,000 net decrease in investment income partially offset by a $167,000 increase in income on deposits with other banks. The $2.9 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $2.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits. This decrease was the result of a $1.6 million decrease in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts and a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense on time deposits.



Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.53% as of March 31, 2020 compared to 0.50% as of December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.43% as of December 31, 2019 to 0.44% as of March 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $3.5 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company reported $22.9 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest income were $7.8 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments, $6.6 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $6.1 million from other service charges and fees, $3.2 million from other income and $2.6 million from mortgage lending income. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 includes $7.0 million in dividends related to a special dividend from an equity investment and a $5.8 million adjustment for the decline in fair market value of a marketable securities.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $78.2 million compared to $71.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest expense were $39.3 million from salaries and employee benefits, $25.7 million in other expense and $8.9 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the first quarter of 2020, our efficiency ratio was 46.82%. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 included $7.8 million in unfunded commitments expense due to the adoption of CECL, $1.1 million in other professional fees related to outsourced special projects, and $711,000 in merger and acquisition expense. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $631,000 in other professional fees related to an outsourced special project.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $11.38 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $10.87 billion at December 31, 2019. Total deposits were $11.51 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $11.28 billion at December 31, 2019. Total assets were $15.53 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $15.03 billion at December 31, 2019.

During the first quarter 2020, the Company experienced approximately $109.0 million in organic loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $167.9 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020. Our legacy footprint experienced $58.9 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2020 were $16.9 million, $39.5 million, $518,000, $3.0 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $59.9 million. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2020 were $20.6 million, $44.4 million, $552,000, $3.0 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $68.5 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was $228.9 million at March 31, 2020, or 2.01% of total loans, compared to the allowance for loan losses of $102.1 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the Company’s allowance for credit losses and allowance for loan losses was 369.7% and 186.2% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2020, is primarily attributable to the Company’s adoption of CECL and the provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter 2020 for the effects of COVID-19 and the loans acquired from LH-Finance.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.43 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $2.51 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of approximately $81.3 million. The decrease in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $65.1 million decrease in retained earnings and the repurchase of $23.9 million of our common stock during the first quarter of 2020 which were partially offset by the $4.8 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. Book value per common share was $14.72 at March 31, 2020 compared to $15.10 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.61 at March 31, 2020 compared to $9.12 at December 31, 2019, a decrease of 5.59%.(1)

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, April 16, 2020. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10140220. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10140220, which will be available until April 23, 2020 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted, tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, disruptions and uncertainties in our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations

Home BancShares, Inc.

(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 147,200 $ 168,914 $ 171,492 $ 183,745 $ 141,027 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 424,235 321,687 270,804 373,557 421,443 Cash and cash equivalents 571,435 490,601 442,296 557,302 562,470 Federal funds sold - - 1,650 1,075 1,700 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for

credit losses 2,098,000 2,083,838 2,087,508 2,053,939 2,013,123 Loans receivable 11,384,982 10,869,710 10,771,946 11,053,129 10,978,935 Allowance for credit losses (228,923 ) (102,122 ) (104,304 ) (106,066 ) (106,357 ) Loans receivable, net 11,156,059 10,767,588 10,667,642 10,947,063 10,872,578 Bank premises and equipment, net 281,795 280,103 277,966 278,821 279,012 Foreclosed assets held for sale 8,204 9,143 8,639 13,734 14,466 Cash value of life insurance 103,120 102,562 102,003 149,708 149,353 Accrued interest receivable 50,295 45,086 47,557 48,992 50,288 Deferred tax asset, net 77,110 44,301 53,436 58,517 64,061 Goodwill 973,025 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles 35,055 36,572 38,136 39,723 41,310 Other assets 177,634 213,845 216,694 180,293 172,732 Total assets $ 15,531,732 $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 2,425,036 $ 2,367,091 $ 2,394,207 $ 2,575,696 $ 2,519,175 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 7,149,644 6,933,964 6,620,616 6,774,162 6,650,181 Time deposits 1,940,234 1,977,328 2,032,547 1,997,458 1,898,096 Total deposits 11,514,914 11,278,383 11,047,370 11,347,316 11,067,452 Federal funds purchased - 5,000 50,000 - - Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 126,884 143,727 157,038 142,541 152,239 FHLB and other borrowed funds 951,436 621,439 691,443 899,447 1,105,175 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 138,479 102,410 117,332 107,695 124,172 Subordinated debentures 369,748 369,557 369,363 369,170 368,979 Total liabilities 13,101,461 12,520,516 12,432,546 12,866,169 12,818,017 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,651 1,664 1,669 1,675 1,682 Capital surplus 1,516,151 1,537,091 1,542,858 1,550,999 1,560,994 Retained earnings 891,498 956,555 904,980 853,964 803,629 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 20,971 16,221 19,882 14,768 (4,821 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,430,271 2,511,531 2,469,389 2,421,406 2,361,484 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,531,732 $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans $ 158,148 $ 161,211 $ 167,470 $ 165,816 $ 163,848 $ 158,148 $ 163,848 Investment securities Taxable 9,776 9,707 10,343 10,650 10,706 9,776 10,706 Tax-exempt 3,114 3,260 3,193 3,183 3,379 3,114 3,379 Deposits - other banks 1,116 949 1,068 1,628 1,543 1,116 1,543 Federal funds sold 21 5 8 10 11 21 11 Total interest income 172,175 175,132 182,082 181,287 179,487 172,175 179,487 Interest expense Interest on deposits 24,198 26,823 29,566 29,709 28,006 24,198 28,006 Federal funds purchased 13 33 21 - - 13 - FHLB borrowed funds 2,698 2,686 3,683 4,722 6,118 2,698 6,118 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 462 652 628 630 634 462 634 Subordinated debentures 5,079 5,155 5,207 5,239 5,259 5,079 5,259 Total interest expense 32,450 35,349 39,105 40,300 40,017 32,450 40,017 Net interest income 139,725 139,783 142,977 140,987 139,470 139,725 139,470 Provision for credit loss - loans 76,672 - - 1,325 - 76,672 - Provision for credit loss - acquired loans 9,309 - - - - 9,309 - Provision for credit loss - investment securities 842 - - - - 842 - Total credit loss expense 86,823 - - 1,325 - 86,823 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 52,902 139,783 142,977 139,662 139,470 52,902 139,470 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,631 6,778 6,492 6,259 6,401 6,631 6,401 Other service charges and fees 6,056 10,636 8,710 8,177 6,563 6,056 6,563 Trust fees 438 390 382 391 403 438 403 Mortgage lending income 2,621 3,801 4,610 3,457 2,435 2,621 2,435 Insurance commissions 678 551 603 515 609 678 609 Increase in cash value of life insurance 560 562 714 740 736 560 736 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 7,842 1,952 1,101 1,149 3,505 7,842 3,505 Gain (loss) on SBA loans 341 686 291 355 241 341 241 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and

other assets, net 82 35 12 (129 ) 79 82 79 Gain (loss) on OREO, net 277 159 334 58 206 277 206 Gain (loss) on securities, net - (2 ) - - - - - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (5,818 ) - - - - (5,818 ) - Other income 3,219 2,481 1,500 2,094 2,494 3,219 2,494 Total non-interest income 22,927 28,029 24,749 23,066 23,672 22,927 23,672 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 39,329 38,446 39,919 37,976 37,836 39,329 37,836 Occupancy and equipment 8,873 8,729 9,047 8,853 8,823 8,873 8,823 Data processing expense 4,326 4,294 4,059 3,838 3,970 4,326 3,970 Other operating expenses 25,721 19,873 14,739 16,957 18,428 25,721 18,428 Total non-interest expense 78,249 71,342 67,764 67,624 69,057 78,249 69,057 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,420 ) 96,470 99,962 95,104 94,085 (2,420 ) 94,085 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,927 ) 23,208 27,199 22,940 22,735 (2,927 ) 22,735 Net income $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 507 $ 71,350





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,

Mar. 31, Mar. 31,

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ - $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ - $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding

outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition

expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,

unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,

special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank

Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings

and BOLI redemption tax (non-GAAP)(1) 0.43 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.42 0.43 0.42 Basic earnings per common share - 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.42 - 0.42 Dividends per share - common 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.1300 0.1200 0.1300 0.1200 Book value per common share 14.72 15.10 14.80 14.46 14.04 14.72 14.04 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 8.61 9.12 8.83 8.50 8.10 8.61 8.10 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 166,014 166,696 167,178 167,791 169,592 166,014 169,592 Average diluted shares outstanding 166,014 166,696 167,178 167,791 169,592 166,014 169,592 End of period common shares outstanding 165,148 166,373 166,860 167,466 168,173 165,148 168,173 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets 0.01% 1.94% 1.93% 1.92% 1.92% 0.01% 1.92% Return on average assets excluding outsourced special

project expense, merger and acquisition expense, fair value

adjustment for marketable securities, unfunded commitment

expense, provision for credit losses, special dividend from

equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit,

hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption

tax: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 1.88% 1.94% 1.96% 1.95% 1.92% 1.88% 1.92% Return on average assets excluding intangible

amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 0.05% 2.12% 2.10% 2.09% 2.09% 0.05% 2.09% Return on average common equity 0.08% 11.71% 11.84% 12.18% 12.34% 0.08% 12.34% Return on average common equity excluding outsourced special

project expense, merger and acquisition expense, fair value

adjustment for marketable securities, unfunded commitment

expense, provision for credit losses, special dividend from

equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit,

hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption

tax: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 11.48% 11.68% 12.08% 12.39% 12.34% 11.48% 12.34% Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 0.14% 19.55% 20.04% 21.01% 21.53% 0.14% 21.53% Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible

amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 0.44% 19.86% 20.36% 21.35% 21.88% 0.44% 21.88% Return on average tangible common equity excluding outsourced

special project expense, merger and acquisition expense, fair

value adjustment for marketable securities, unfunded

commitment expense, provision for credit losses, special

dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment

Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI

redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 19.22% 19.51% 20.45% 21.37% 21.53% 19.22% 21.53% Efficiency ratio 46.82% 41.26% 39.16% 39.93% 41.01% 46.82% 41.01% Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 41.37% 41.14% 40.60% 39.92% 40.52% 41.37% 40.52% Net interest margin - FTE 4.22% 4.24% 4.32% 4.28% 4.30% 4.22% 4.30% Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,227 $ 1,322 $ 1,247 $ 1,319 $ 1,367 $ 1,227 $ 1,367 Total revenue (net) 162,652 167,812 167,726 164,053 163,142 162,652 163,142 Total purchase accounting accretion 7,647 9,133 8,462 9,240 9,055 7,647 9,055 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 69,365 91,869 112,623 122,197 131,596 69,365 131,596 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 1,226 $ 1,340 $ 1,201 $ 1,095 $ 1,051 $ 1,226 $ 1,051 Merger and acquisition expenses 711 - - - - 711 - Amortization of intangibles 1,517 1,565 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,517 1,586 Electronic banking expense 1,715 1,870 1,901 1,851 1,903 1,715 1,903 Directors' fees 424 396 380 392 434 424 434 Due from bank service charges 223 289 272 282 238 223 238 FDIC and state assessment 1,548 1,635 (532 ) 1,655 1,710 1,548 1,710 Hurricane expense - - - - 897 - 897 Insurance 746 790 698 661 697 746 697 Legal and accounting 919 1,633 1,414 989 981 919 981 Other professional fees 3,226 3,189 1,906 2,306 2,812 3,226 2,812 Operating supplies 535 469 511 505 536 535 536 Postage 327 327 320 293 326 327 326 Telephone 324 312 289 306 303 324 303 Unfunded commitments 7,775 - - - - 7,775 - Other expense 4,505 6,058 4,792 5,035 4,954 4,505 4,954 Total other operating expenses $ 25,721 $ 19,873 $ 14,739 $ 16,957 $ 18,428 $ 25,721 $ 18,428 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 98.87% 96.38% 97.51% 97.41% 99.20% Common equity to assets 15.65% 16.71% 16.57% 15.84% 15.56% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 9.79% 10.80% 10.59% 9.96% 9.60% LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,357,007 $ 4,412,769 $ 4,375,970 $ 4,495,558 $ 4,623,174 Construction/land development 1,892,394 1,776,689 1,827,454 1,930,838 1,649,303 Agricultural 89,630 88,400 87,087 85,045 76,092 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,775,610 1,819,221 1,808,099 1,852,784 1,947,119 Multifamily residential 411,960 488,278 498,079 523,789 538,098 Total real estate 8,526,601 8,585,357 8,596,689 8,888,014 8,833,786 Consumer 852,174 511,909 469,741 455,554 448,093 Commercial and industrial 1,759,752 1,528,003 1,479,724 1,515,357 1,505,773 Agricultural 64,582 63,644 90,343 80,621 58,966 Other 181,873 180,797 135,449 113,583 132,317 Loans receivable $ 11,384,982 $ 10,869,710 $ 10,771,946 $ 11,053,129 $ 10,978,935 Discount for credit losses on purchased loans $ 58,894 $ 58,719 $ 89,615 $ 98,672 $ 106,617 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 102,122 $ 104,304 $ 106,066 $ 106,357 $ 108,791 Impact of adopting ASC 326 43,988 - - - - Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans 357 - - - - Loans charged off 4,265 2,631 2,302 2,279 3,391 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 740 449 540 663 957 Net loans (recovered)/charged off 3,525 2,182 1,762 1,616 2,434 Provision for credit loss - loans 76,672 - - 1,325 - Provision for credit loss - acquired loans 9,309 - - - - Total credit loss expense excluding provision for credit

loss - investment securities 85,981 - - 1,325 - Balance, end of period $ 228,923 $ 102,122 $ 104,304 $ 106,066 $ 106,357 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans 0.13% 0.08% 0.06% 0.06% 0.09% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.01% 0.94% 0.97% 0.96% 0.97% NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 52,131 $ 47,607 $ 48,640 $ 52,841 $ 49,616 Loans past due 90 days or more 7,760 7,238 9,964 9,961 14,577 Total non-performing loans 59,891 54,845 58,604 62,802 64,193 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 8,204 9,143 8,639 13,734 14,466 Other non-performing assets 447 447 447 947 947 Total other non-performing assets 8,651 9,590 9,086 14,681 15,413 Total non-performing assets $ 68,542 $ 64,435 $ 67,690 $ 77,483 $ 79,606 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 382.23% 186.20% 177.98% 168.89% 165.68% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.53% 0.50% 0.54% 0.57% 0.58% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.44% 0.43% 0.45% 0.51% 0.52% (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Income/

Yield/ Average

Income/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate Balance

Expense

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 331,038 $ 1,116 1.36 % $ 234,159 $ 949 1.61 % Federal funds sold 5,218 21 1.62 % 1,158 5 1.71 % Investment securities - taxable 1,710,288 9,776 2.30 % 1,710,192 9,707 2.25 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 374,198 4,090 4.40 % 376,613 4,285 4.51 % Loans receivable - FTE 11,007,958 158,399 5.79 % 10,866,386 161,508 5.90 % Total interest-earning assets 13,428,700 173,402 5.19 % 13,188,508 176,454 5.31 % Non-earning assets 1,704,775 1,755,860 Total assets $ 15,133,475 $ 14,944,368 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 7,041,303 $ 15,803 0.90 % $ 6,792,252 $ 17,406 1.02 % Time deposits 1,943,721 8,395 1.74 % 2,025,032 9,417 1.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,985,024 24,198 1.08 % 8,817,284 26,823 1.21 % Federal funds purchased 6,264 13 0.83 % 6,684 33 1.96 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 138,180 462 1.34 % 159,719 652 1.62 % FHLB borrowed funds 623,525 2,698 1.74 % 562,963 2,686 1.89 % Subordinated debentures 369,652 5,079 5.53 % 369,462 5,155 5.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,122,645 32,450 1.29 % 9,916,112 35,349 1.41 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,410,583 2,433,384 Other liabilities 119,143 112,466 Total liabilities 12,652,371 12,461,962 Shareholders' equity 2,481,104 2,482,406 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,133,475 $ 14,944,368 Net interest spread 3.90 % 3.90 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 140,952 4.22 % $ 141,105 4.24 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Average

Income/

Yield/ Average

Income/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate Balance

Expense

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 331,038 $ 1,116 1.36 % $ 272,410 $ 1,543 2.30 % Federal funds sold 5,218 21 1.62 % 1,491 11 2.99 % Investment securities - taxable 1,710,288 9,776 2.30 % 1,595,605 10,706 2.72 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 374,198 4,090 4.40 % 390,754 4,424 4.59 % Loans receivable - FTE 11,007,958 158,399 5.79 % 11,036,503 164,170 6.03 % Total interest-earning assets 13,428,700 173,402 5.19 % 13,296,763 180,854 5.52 % Non-earning assets 1,704,775 1,782,909 Total assets $ 15,133,475 $ 15,079,672 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 7,041,303 $ 15,803 0.90 % $ 6,596,895 $ 19,537 1.20 % Time deposits 1,943,721 8,395 1.74 % 1,903,373 8,469 1.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,985,024 24,198 1.08 % 8,500,268 28,006 1.34 % Federal funds purchased 6,264 13 0.83 % - - 0.00 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 138,180 462 1.34 % 150,803 634 1.71 % FHLB borrowed funds 623,525 2,698 1.74 % 1,159,629 6,118 2.14 % Subordinated debentures 369,652 5,079 5.53 % 368,884 5,259 5.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,122,645 32,450 1.29 % 10,179,584 40,017 1.59 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,410,583 2,439,520 Other liabilities 119,143 115,911 Total liabilities 12,652,371 12,735,015 Shareholders' equity 2,481,104 2,344,657 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,133,475 $ 15,079,672 Net interest spread 3.90 % 3.93 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 140,952 4.22 % $ 140,837 4.30 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Three Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,

Mar. 31, Mar. 31,

except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 507 $ 71,350 Pre-tax adjustments Outsourced special project expense 1,092 631 - - 900 1,092 900 Merger and acquisition expenses 711 - - - - 711 - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 5,818 - - - - 5,818 - Unfunded commitment expense 7,775 - - - - 7,775 - Provision for credit losses 86,823 - - 1,325 - 86,823 - Special dividend from equity investment (7,004 ) (861 ) - - (2,134 ) (7,004 ) (2,134 ) FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit - - (2,291 ) - - - - Hurricane expenses - - - - 897 - 897 Total pre-tax adjustments 95,215 (230 ) (2,291 ) 1,325 (337 ) 95,215 (337 ) Tax-effect of adjustments 24,884 (59 ) (592 ) 342 (87 ) 24,884 (87 ) Adjustments after-tax 70,331 (171 ) (1,699 ) 983 (250 ) 70,331 (250 ) Florida tax savings - - (497 ) 252 245 - 245 BOLI redemption tax - - 3,667 - - - - Total adjustments after-tax (B) 70,331 (171 ) 1,471 1,235 (5 ) 70,331 (5 ) Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 70,838 $ 73,091 $ 74,234 $ 73,399 $ 71,345 $ 70,838 $ 71,345 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 166,014 166,696 167,178 167,791 169,592 166,014 169,592 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ - $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ - $ 0.42 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) 0.43 - - 0.01 - 0.43 - Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding

outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition

expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,

unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,

special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank

Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings

and BOLI redemption tax: (C/D) $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 0.01% 1.94% 1.93% 1.92% 1.92% 0.01% 1.92% Return on average assets excluding excluding

outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition

expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,

unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,

special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank

Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings

and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 1.88% 1.94% 1.96% 1.95% 1.92% 1.88% 1.92% Return on average assets excluding intangible

amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 0.05% 2.12% 2.10% 2.09% 2.09% 0.05% 2.09% GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 507 $ 71,350 Amortization of intangibles (B) 1,517 1,565 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,517 1,586 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,121 1,161 1,177 1,177 1,177 1,121 1,177 Adjustments after-tax (D) 70,331 (171 ) 1,471 1,235 (5 ) 70,331 (5 ) Average assets (E) 15,133,475 14,944,368 14,993,232 15,098,600 15,079,672 15,133,475 15,079,672 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F) 999,004 995,721 997,309 998,898 1,000,494 999,004 1,000,494





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Three Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31 Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,

Mar. 31, Mar. 31,

except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 0.08% 11.71% 11.84% 12.18% 12.34% 0.08% 12.34% Return on average common equity excluding outsourced

special project expense, merger and acquisition

expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,

unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,

special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank

Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings

and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 11.48% 11.68% 12.08% 12.39% 12.34% 11.48% 12.34% Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E)) 0.14% 19.55% 20.04% 21.01% 21.53% 0.14% 21.53% Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible

amortization: (B/(D-E)) 0.44% 19.86% 20.36% 21.35% 21.88% 0.44% 21.88% Return on average tangible common equity excluding

outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition

expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,

unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,

special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank

Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings

and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 19.22% 19.51% 20.45% 21.37% 21.53% 19.22% 21.53% GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 507 $ 73,262 $ 72,763 $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 507 $ 71,350 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 1,628 74,423 73,940 73,341 72,527 1,628 72,527 Adjustments after-tax (C) 70,331 (171 ) 1,471 1,235 (5 ) 70,331 (5 ) Average common equity (D) 2,481,104 2,482,406 2,437,820 2,376,718 2,344,657 2,481,104 2,344,657 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E) 999,004 995,721 997,309 998,898 1,000,494 999,004 1,000,494 EFFICIENCY RATIO Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D)) 46.82% 41.26% 39.16% 39.93% 41.01% 46.82% 41.01% Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F)) 41.37% 41.14% 40.60% 39.92% 40.52% 41.37% 40.52% Net interest income (A) $ 139,725 $ 139,783 $ 142,977 $ 140,987 $ 139,470 $ 139,725 $ 139,470 Non-interest income (B) 22,927 28,029 24,749 23,066 23,672 22,927 23,672 Non-interest expense (C) 78,249 71,342 67,764 67,624 69,057 78,249 69,057 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D) 1,227 1,322 1,247 1,319 1,367 1,227 1,367 Amortization of intangibles (E) 1,517 1,565 1,587 1,587 1,586 1,517 1,586 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Special dividend from equity investment $ 7,004 $ 861 $ - $ - $ 2,134 $ 7,004 $ 2,134 Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (5,818 ) - - - - (5,818 ) - Gain (loss) on OREO 277 159 334 58 206 277 206 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 82 35 12 (129 ) 79 82 79 Gain (loss) on securities - (2 ) - - - - - Total non-interest income adjustments (F) $ 1,545 $ 1,053 $ 346 $ (71 ) $ 2,419 $ 1,545 $ 2,419 Non-interest expense: FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit $ - $ - $ (2,291 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - Merger Expenses 711 - - - - 711 - Hurricane damage expense - - - - 897 - 897 Outsourced special project expense 1,092 631 - - 900 1,092 900 Unfunded commitment expense 7,775 - - - - 7,775 - Total non-interest expense adjustments (G) $ 9,578 $ 631 $ (2,291 ) $ - $ 1,797 $ 9,578 $ 1,797





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 14.72 $ 15.10 $ 14.80 $ 14.46 $ 14.04 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 8.61 9.12 8.83 8.50 8.10 Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 2,430,271 $ 2,511,531 $ 2,469,389 $ 2,421,406 $ 2,361,484 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 165,148 166,373 166,860 167,466 168,173 Goodwill (C) 973,025 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 35,055 36,572 38,136 39,723 41,310 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 15.65% 16.71% 16.57% 15.84% 15.56% Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 9.79% 10.80% 10.59% 9.96% 9.60% Total assets (A) $ 15,531,732 $ 15,032,047 $ 14,901,935 $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 Total stockholders' equity (B) 2,430,271 2,511,531 2,469,389 2,421,406 2,361,484 Goodwill (C) 973,025 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 35,055 36,572 38,136 39,723 41,310







