There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,018 in the last 365 days.

Home BancShares, Inc. Remains Profitable in First Quarter During Unprecedented Times

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released first quarter earnings today.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2020:

Metric Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
Net Income $507,000   $73.3 million $72.8 million $72.2 million $71.4 million
Total Revenue (net) $162.7 million $167.8 million $167.7 million $164.1 million $163.1 million
ROA   0.01%     1.94%     1.93%     1.92%     1.92%  
NIM   4.22%     4.24%     4.32%     4.28%     4.30%  
Purchase Accounting Accretion $7.6 million $9.1 million $8.5 million $9.2 million $9.1 million
ROE   0.08%     11.71%     11.84%     12.18%     12.34%  
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)   0.14%     19.55%     20.04%     21.01%     21.53%  
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.00   $0.44   $0.44   $0.43   $0.42  
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets   0.44%     0.43%     0.45%     0.51%     0.52%  
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   11.6%     12.4%     12.2%     11.6%     11.4%  
Leverage   10.8%     11.3%     10.9%     10.5%     10.2%  
Tier 1 Capital   12.1%     13.0%     12.8%     12.2%     12.0%  
Total Risk-Based Capital   15.8%     16.4%     16.2%     15.5%     15.4%  
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans   2.01%     0.94%     0.97%     0.96%     0.97%  

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“The earnings power of HOMB has really shone through this quarter,” said John Allison, Chairman. “After $95 million of noise, most of which were non-cash expenditures, to still be profitable is remarkable,” continued Allison.

“Banking is an essential business and no doubt a backbone to the American economy,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s been amazing to watch our team of bankers push through thousands of loans totaling just under $1 billion dollars in about ten days to assist our customers through the Paycheck Protection Program,” French continued.

Operating Highlights

During the first quarter of 2020, the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic has had a significant impact on global markets driven by supply chain and production disruptions, workforce restrictions, travel restrictions, retail closures, and reduced consumer spending and sentiment, amongst other factors.  The potential global and economic impacts of the coronavirus continue to evolve rapidly and HOMB is continuing to closely monitor the situation.

During the quarter, we had a lot of net income noise compared to previous quarters.  The most significant noise is related to COVID-19.  As a result of COVID-19, the Company recorded a $71.7 million provision for credit losses, a $7.8 million expense for the increase in our unfunded commitment reserve, an $842,000 provision for credit losses on investment securities, and a $5.8 million write-down for the fair value adjustment on marketable securities.  This was the first quarter under which the Company began accounting for credit losses under Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 326, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, which increased the loan provision by $5.0 million.  We incurred $10.0 million of expense as a result of our LH-Finance acquisition, which we completed on February 29, 2020, including $9.3 million for the provision for credit losses and $711,000 of acquisition expenses.  The acquired loan portfolio is now housed in our Shore Premier Finance division.  The Company also had $1.1 million of expense for outsourced special projects and $7.0 million of special dividend income from one of our equity investments.  The summation of all these items resulted in net additional expense of  $95.2 million, or $70.3 million after tax.  Excluding these items, our net earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP), for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $70.8 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, compared to $73.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.(1)

The Company adopted ASC 326 (“CECL”) as of January 1, 2020.  The adoption of this standard increased the opening balance for the allowance for credit losses by $44.0 million.  The new CECL accounting standard requires that both a discount and an allowance for credit losses be recorded on loans during an acquisition.  This is commonly referred to as “double accounting.”  During the first quarter, we completed the acquisition of $406.2 million of loans from LH-Finance.  As a result, we recorded a $6.2 million loan discount and a $9.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses for the double accounting for this acquisition.
____________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release

During the first quarter of 2020, we recorded $86.8 million of total credit loss expense.  This expense is comprised of the following components – investment securities, CECL double accounting for LH-Finance, CECL loan provision and CECL COVID-19 loan provision.   We recorded $842,000 for credit losses on investments related to our sales tax bonds with lower coverage ratios.  The CECL double accounting for LH-Finance was $9.3 million.  The normal CECL loan provision was approximately $5.0 million and the CECL COVID-19 loan provision was approximately $71.7 million.   Our CECL provisioning model is significantly tied to projected unemployment rates.   As a result of COVID-19, the unemployment rate projections significantly increased from January 1 to the end of March 2020, which resulted in the $71.7 million provision related to COVID-19. 

Our net interest margin was 4.22% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.24% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The yield on loans was 5.79% and 5.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, as average loans increased from $10.87 billion to $11.01 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.08% as of  March 31, 2020 from 1.21% as of December 31, 2019, with average balances of $8.99 billion and $8.82 billion, respectively.

From the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, we experienced a $672,000 decrease in investment premium amortization as a result of the change in prepayment speeds.  This decreased investment premium amortization positively impacted the net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 by 2.0 basis points.

During the first quarter of 2020, event interest income was $558,000 compared to event interest income of $549,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we recognized $7.6 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in total net accretion for acquired loans and deposits. The $1.5 million reduction in accretion income decreased the net interest margin by 4.5 basis points for the first quarter of 2020.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $7.6 million and $9.1 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $69.4 million and $91.9 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining CD premiums were $236,000 and $266,000 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased $153,000, or 0.11%, to $141.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, from $141.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was the result of a $3.1 million decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in interest expense. The $3.1 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $3.1 million decrease in loan interest income and a $126,000 net decrease in investment income partially offset by a $167,000 increase in income on deposits with other banks. The $2.9 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $2.6 million decrease in interest expense on deposits. This decrease was the result of a $1.6 million decrease in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts and a $1.0 million decrease in interest expense on time deposits. 

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.53% as of March 31, 2020 compared to 0.50% as of December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.43% as of December 31, 2019 to 0.44% as of March 31, 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $3.5 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company reported $22.9 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest income were $7.8 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments, $6.6 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $6.1 million from other service charges and fees, $3.2 million from other income and $2.6 million from mortgage lending income. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 includes $7.0 million in dividends related to a special dividend from an equity investment and a $5.8 million adjustment for the decline in fair market value of a marketable securities.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $78.2 million compared to $71.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The most important components of the fourth quarter non-interest expense were $39.3 million from salaries and employee benefits, $25.7 million in other expense and $8.9 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the first quarter of 2020, our efficiency ratio was 46.82%. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 included $7.8 million in unfunded commitments expense due to the adoption of CECL, $1.1 million in other professional fees related to outsourced special projects, and $711,000 in merger and acquisition expense.  Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $631,000 in other professional fees related to an outsourced special project.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $11.38 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $10.87 billion at December 31, 2019. Total deposits were $11.51 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $11.28 billion at December 31, 2019. Total assets were $15.53 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $15.03 billion at December 31, 2019.

During the first quarter 2020, the Company experienced approximately $109.0 million in organic loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $167.9 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020. Our legacy footprint experienced $58.9 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.  

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2020 were $16.9 million, $39.5 million, $518,000, $3.0 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $59.9 million. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2020 were $20.6 million, $44.4 million, $552,000, $3.0 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $68.5 million. 

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was $228.9 million at March 31, 2020, or 2.01% of total loans, compared to the allowance for loan losses of $102.1 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the Company’s allowance for credit losses and allowance for loan losses was 369.7% and 186.2% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.  The increase in the allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2020, is primarily attributable to the Company’s adoption of CECL and the provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter 2020 for the effects of COVID-19 and the loans acquired from LH-Finance.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.43 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $2.51 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of approximately $81.3 million. The decrease in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $65.1 million decrease in retained earnings and the repurchase of $23.9 million of our common stock during the first quarter of 2020 which were partially offset by the $4.8 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.  Book value per common share was $14.72 at March 31, 2020 compared to $15.10 at December 31, 2019.  Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.61 at March 31, 2020 compared to $9.12 at December 31, 2019, a decrease of 5.59%.(1)
____________________
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, April 16, 2020.  We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:  http://dpregister.com/10140220.  Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call.  Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.  The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call.  A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10140220, which will be available until April 23, 2020 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET).  Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted, tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance.  These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results.  Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.  These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:  economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, disruptions and uncertainties in our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
             
     Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,
 (In thousands)      2020      2019      2019      2019      2019  
                                 
ASSETS                                
                                 
Cash and due from banks   $ 147,200   $ 168,914   $ 171,492   $ 183,745   $ 141,027  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks     424,235     321,687     270,804     373,557     421,443  
Cash and cash equivalents     571,435     490,601     442,296     557,302     562,470  
Federal funds sold     -     -     1,650     1,075     1,700  
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for
  credit losses		     2,098,000     2,083,838     2,087,508     2,053,939     2,013,123  
Loans receivable     11,384,982     10,869,710     10,771,946     11,053,129     10,978,935  
Allowance for credit losses     (228,923 )   (102,122 )   (104,304 )   (106,066 )   (106,357 )
Loans receivable, net     11,156,059     10,767,588     10,667,642     10,947,063     10,872,578  
Bank premises and equipment, net     281,795     280,103     277,966     278,821     279,012  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     8,204     9,143     8,639     13,734     14,466  
Cash value of life insurance     103,120     102,562     102,003     149,708     149,353  
Accrued interest receivable     50,295     45,086     47,557     48,992     50,288  
Deferred tax asset, net     77,110     44,301     53,436     58,517     64,061  
Goodwill     973,025     958,408     958,408     958,408     958,408  
Core deposit and other intangibles     35,055     36,572     38,136     39,723     41,310  
Other assets     177,634     213,845     216,694     180,293     172,732  
Total assets   $ 15,531,732   $ 15,032,047   $ 14,901,935   $ 15,287,575   $ 15,179,501  
                                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                
                                 
Liabilities                                
Deposits:                                
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 2,425,036   $ 2,367,091   $ 2,394,207   $ 2,575,696   $ 2,519,175  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     7,149,644     6,933,964     6,620,616     6,774,162     6,650,181  
Time deposits     1,940,234     1,977,328     2,032,547     1,997,458     1,898,096  
Total deposits     11,514,914     11,278,383     11,047,370     11,347,316     11,067,452  
Federal funds purchased     -     5,000     50,000     -     -  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     126,884     143,727     157,038     142,541     152,239  
FHLB and other borrowed funds     951,436     621,439     691,443     899,447     1,105,175  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     138,479     102,410     117,332     107,695     124,172  
Subordinated debentures     369,748     369,557     369,363     369,170     368,979  
Total liabilities     13,101,461     12,520,516     12,432,546     12,866,169     12,818,017  
                                 
Stockholders' equity                                
Common stock     1,651     1,664     1,669     1,675     1,682  
Capital surplus     1,516,151     1,537,091     1,542,858     1,550,999     1,560,994  
Retained earnings     891,498     956,555     904,980     853,964     803,629  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     20,971     16,221     19,882     14,768     (4,821 )
Total stockholders' equity     2,430,271     2,511,531     2,469,389     2,421,406     2,361,484  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 15,531,732   $ 15,032,047   $ 14,901,935   $ 15,287,575   $ 15,179,501  
                                 


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
                 
   Quarter Ended    Three Months Ended
   Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,    Mar. 31,  Mar. 31,
 (In thousands)    2020      2019      2019      2019      2019      2020      2019
                                         
 Interest income                                        
Loans $ 158,148   $ 161,211   $ 167,470   $ 165,816   $ 163,848   $ 158,148   $ 163,848
Investment securities                                        
Taxable   9,776     9,707     10,343     10,650     10,706     9,776     10,706
Tax-exempt   3,114     3,260     3,193     3,183     3,379     3,114     3,379
Deposits - other banks   1,116     949     1,068     1,628     1,543     1,116     1,543
Federal funds sold   21     5     8     10     11     21     11
                                         
Total interest income   172,175     175,132     182,082     181,287     179,487     172,175     179,487
                                         
 Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits   24,198     26,823     29,566     29,709     28,006     24,198     28,006
Federal funds purchased   13     33     21     -     -     13     -
FHLB borrowed funds   2,698     2,686     3,683     4,722     6,118     2,698     6,118
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   462     652     628     630     634     462     634
Subordinated debentures   5,079     5,155     5,207     5,239     5,259     5,079     5,259
                                         
Total interest expense   32,450     35,349     39,105     40,300     40,017     32,450     40,017
                                         
 Net interest income   139,725     139,783     142,977     140,987     139,470     139,725     139,470
                                         
Provision for credit loss - loans   76,672     -     -     1,325     -     76,672     -
Provision for credit loss - acquired loans   9,309     -     -     -     -     9,309     -
Provision for credit loss - investment securities   842     -     -     -     -     842     -
Total credit loss expense   86,823     -     -     1,325     -     86,823     -
 Net interest income after                                        
  provision for credit losses   52,902     139,783     142,977     139,662     139,470     52,902     139,470
                                         
 Non-interest income                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   6,631     6,778     6,492     6,259     6,401     6,631     6,401
Other service charges and fees   6,056     10,636     8,710     8,177     6,563     6,056     6,563
Trust fees   438     390     382     391     403     438     403
Mortgage lending income   2,621     3,801     4,610     3,457     2,435     2,621     2,435
Insurance commissions   678     551     603     515     609     678     609
Increase in cash value of life insurance   560     562     714     740     736     560     736
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other   7,842     1,952     1,101     1,149     3,505     7,842     3,505
Gain (loss) on SBA loans   341     686     291     355     241     341     241
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and
  other assets, net		   82     35     12     (129 )   79     82     79
Gain (loss) on OREO, net   277     159     334     58     206     277     206
Gain (loss) on securities, net   -     (2 )   -     -     -     -     -
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities   (5,818 )   -     -     -     -     (5,818 )   -
Other income   3,219     2,481     1,500     2,094     2,494     3,219     2,494
                                         
 Total non-interest income   22,927     28,029     24,749     23,066     23,672     22,927     23,672
                                         
 Non-interest expense                                        
  Salaries and employee benefits   39,329     38,446     39,919     37,976     37,836     39,329     37,836
  Occupancy and equipment   8,873     8,729     9,047     8,853     8,823     8,873     8,823
  Data processing expense   4,326     4,294     4,059     3,838     3,970     4,326     3,970
  Other operating expenses   25,721     19,873     14,739     16,957     18,428     25,721     18,428
                                         
 Total non-interest expense   78,249     71,342     67,764     67,624     69,057     78,249     69,057
                                         
 (Loss) income before income taxes    (2,420 )   96,470     99,962     95,104     94,085     (2,420 )   94,085
  Income tax (benefit) expense   (2,927 )   23,208     27,199     22,940     22,735     (2,927 )   22,735
 Net income $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 72,763   $ 72,164   $ 71,350   $ 507   $ 71,350
                                         


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Selected Financial Information
 (Unaudited)
                 
   Quarter Ended
     Three Months Ended
 
   Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,
     Mar. 31,  Mar. 31,
 
 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)    2020      2019      2019      2019      2019        2020      2019  
                                             
PER SHARE DATA                                            
                                             
Diluted earnings per common share $ -   $ 0.44   $ 0.44   $ 0.43   $ 0.42     $ -   $ 0.42  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding
  outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition
  expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,
  unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,
  special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank
  Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings
  and BOLI redemption tax (non-GAAP)(1) 		  0.43     0.44     0.44     0.44     0.42       0.43     0.42  
Basic earnings per common share   -     0.44     0.44     0.43     0.42       -     0.42  
Dividends per share - common   0.1300     0.1300     0.1300     0.1300     0.1200       0.1300     0.1200  
Book value per common share   14.72     15.10     14.80     14.46     14.04       14.72     14.04  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)   8.61     9.12     8.83     8.50     8.10       8.61     8.10  
                                             
                                             
STOCK INFORMATION                                            
                                             
Average common shares outstanding   166,014     166,696     167,178     167,791     169,592       166,014     169,592  
Average diluted shares outstanding   166,014     166,696     167,178     167,791     169,592       166,014     169,592  
End of period common shares outstanding   165,148     166,373     166,860     167,466     168,173       165,148     168,173  
                                             
                                             
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS                                            
                                             
Return on average assets   0.01%     1.94%     1.93%     1.92%     1.92%       0.01%     1.92%  
Return on average assets excluding outsourced special
  project expense, merger and acquisition expense, fair value 
  adjustment for marketable securities, unfunded commitment
  expense, provision for credit losses, special dividend from
  equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit,
  hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption
  tax: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 		  1.88%     1.94%     1.96%     1.95%     1.92%       1.88%     1.92%  
Return on average assets excluding intangible
  amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 		  0.05%     2.12%     2.10%     2.09%     2.09%       0.05%     2.09%  
Return on average common equity   0.08%     11.71%     11.84%     12.18%     12.34%       0.08%     12.34%  
Return on average common equity excluding outsourced special
  project expense, merger and acquisition expense, fair value 
  adjustment for marketable securities, unfunded commitment
  expense, provision for credit losses, special dividend from
  equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit,
   hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption
  tax: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 		  11.48%     11.68%     12.08%     12.39%     12.34%       11.48%     12.34%  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   0.14%     19.55%     20.04%     21.01%     21.53%       0.14%     21.53%  
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible
  amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 		  0.44%     19.86%     20.36%     21.35%     21.88%       0.44%     21.88%  
Return on average tangible common equity excluding outsourced
  special project expense, merger and acquisition expense, fair
  value adjustment for marketable securities, unfunded
  commitment expense, provision for credit losses, special
  dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment
  Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI
  redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 		  19.22%     19.51%     20.45%     21.37%     21.53%       19.22%     21.53%  
Efficiency ratio   46.82%     41.26%     39.16%     39.93%     41.01%       46.82%     41.01%  
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)   41.37%     41.14%     40.60%     39.92%     40.52%       41.37%     40.52%  
Net interest margin - FTE   4.22%     4.24%     4.32%     4.28%     4.30%       4.22%     4.30%  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,227   $ 1,322   $ 1,247   $ 1,319   $ 1,367     $ 1,227   $ 1,367  
Total revenue (net)   162,652     167,812     167,726     164,053     163,142       162,652     163,142  
Total purchase accounting accretion   7,647     9,133     8,462     9,240     9,055       7,647     9,055  
Average purchase accounting loan discounts   69,365     91,869     112,623     122,197     131,596       69,365     131,596  
                                             
                                             
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES                                            
                                             
Advertising $ 1,226   $ 1,340   $ 1,201   $ 1,095   $ 1,051     $ 1,226   $ 1,051  
Merger and acquisition expenses   711     -     -     -     -       711     -  
Amortization of intangibles   1,517     1,565     1,587     1,587     1,586       1,517     1,586  
Electronic banking expense   1,715     1,870     1,901     1,851     1,903       1,715     1,903  
Directors' fees   424     396     380     392     434       424     434  
Due from bank service charges   223     289     272     282     238       223     238  
FDIC and state assessment   1,548     1,635     (532 )   1,655     1,710       1,548     1,710  
Hurricane expense   -     -     -     -     897       -     897  
Insurance   746     790     698     661     697       746     697  
Legal and accounting   919     1,633     1,414     989     981       919     981  
Other professional fees   3,226     3,189     1,906     2,306     2,812       3,226     2,812  
Operating supplies   535     469     511     505     536       535     536  
Postage   327     327     320     293     326       327     326  
Telephone   324     312     289     306     303       324     303  
Unfunded commitments   7,775     -     -     -     -       7,775     -  
Other expense   4,505     6,058     4,792     5,035     4,954       4,505     4,954  
                                             
Total other operating expenses $ 25,721   $ 19,873   $ 14,739   $ 16,957   $ 18,428     $ 25,721   $ 18,428  
                                             
                                             
 (1)  Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Selected Financial Information
 (Unaudited)
           
   Mar. 31, 
   Dec. 31, 
   Sep. 30, 
   Jun. 30, 
   Mar. 31, 
 
 (Dollars in thousands)    2020      2019      2019      2019      2019  
                               
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS                              
                               
Total loans to total deposits   98.87%     96.38%     97.51%     97.41%     99.20%  
Common equity to assets   15.65%     16.71%     16.57%     15.84%     15.56%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)   9.79%     10.80%     10.59%     9.96%     9.60%  
                               
                               
LOANS RECEIVABLE                              
                               
Real estate                              
Commercial real estate loans                              
Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,357,007   $ 4,412,769   $ 4,375,970   $ 4,495,558   $ 4,623,174  
Construction/land development   1,892,394     1,776,689     1,827,454     1,930,838     1,649,303  
Agricultural   89,630     88,400     87,087     85,045     76,092  
Residential real estate loans                              
Residential 1-4 family   1,775,610     1,819,221     1,808,099     1,852,784     1,947,119  
Multifamily residential   411,960     488,278     498,079     523,789     538,098  
Total real estate   8,526,601     8,585,357     8,596,689     8,888,014     8,833,786  
Consumer   852,174     511,909     469,741     455,554     448,093  
Commercial and industrial   1,759,752     1,528,003     1,479,724     1,515,357     1,505,773  
Agricultural   64,582     63,644     90,343     80,621     58,966  
Other   181,873     180,797     135,449     113,583     132,317  
Loans receivable $ 11,384,982   $ 10,869,710   $ 10,771,946   $ 11,053,129   $ 10,978,935  
                               
Discount for credit losses on purchased loans $ 58,894   $ 58,719   $ 89,615   $ 98,672   $ 106,617  
                               
                               
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                              
                               
Balance, beginning of period $ 102,122   $ 104,304   $ 106,066   $ 106,357   $ 108,791  
Impact of adopting ASC 326   43,988     -     -     -     -  
Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans   357     -     -     -     -  
Loans charged off   4,265     2,631     2,302     2,279     3,391  
Recoveries of loans previously charged off   740     449     540     663     957  
Net loans (recovered)/charged off   3,525     2,182     1,762     1,616     2,434  
Provision for credit loss - loans   76,672     -     -     1,325     -  
Provision for credit loss - acquired loans   9,309     -     -     -     -  
Total credit loss expense excluding provision for credit
  loss - investment securities		   85,981     -     -     1,325     -  
Balance, end of period $ 228,923   $ 102,122   $ 104,304   $ 106,066   $ 106,357  
                               
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans   0.13%     0.08%     0.06%     0.06%     0.09%  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   2.01%     0.94%     0.97%     0.96%     0.97%  
                               
                               
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                              
                               
Non-performing loans                              
Non-accrual loans $ 52,131   $ 47,607   $ 48,640   $ 52,841   $ 49,616  
Loans past due 90 days or more   7,760     7,238     9,964     9,961     14,577  
Total non-performing loans   59,891     54,845     58,604     62,802     64,193  
Other non-performing assets                              
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net   8,204     9,143     8,639     13,734     14,466  
Other non-performing assets   447     447     447     947     947  
Total other non-performing assets   8,651     9,590     9,086     14,681     15,413  
Total non-performing assets $ 68,542   $ 64,435   $ 67,690   $ 77,483   $ 79,606  
                               
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans   382.23%     186.20%     177.98%     168.89%     165.68%  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.53%     0.50%     0.54%     0.57%     0.58%  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.44%     0.43%     0.45%     0.51%     0.52%  
                               
                               
 (1)  Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.    


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Net Interest Margin
 (Unaudited)
               
   Three Months Ended
   March 31, 2020    December 31, 2019
   Average
   Income/
   Yield/    Average
   Income/
   Yield/
 (Dollars in thousands)  Balance
   Expense
   Rate    Balance
   Expense
   Rate
                                   
ASSETS                                  
 Earning assets                                  
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 331,038   $ 1,116   1.36 %   $ 234,159   $ 949   1.61 %
Federal funds sold   5,218     21   1.62 %     1,158     5   1.71 %
Investment securities - taxable   1,710,288     9,776   2.30 %     1,710,192     9,707   2.25 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE   374,198     4,090   4.40 %     376,613     4,285   4.51 %
Loans receivable - FTE   11,007,958     158,399   5.79 %     10,866,386     161,508   5.90 %
Total interest-earning assets   13,428,700     173,402   5.19 %     13,188,508     176,454   5.31 %
Non-earning assets   1,704,775               1,755,860          
Total assets $ 15,133,475         $ 14,944,368      
                                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 7,041,303   $ 15,803   0.90 %   $ 6,792,252   $ 17,406   1.02 %
Time deposits   1,943,721     8,395   1.74 %     2,025,032     9,417   1.84 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,985,024     24,198   1.08 %     8,817,284     26,823   1.21 %
Federal funds purchased   6,264     13   0.83 %     6,684     33   1.96 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase   138,180     462   1.34 %     159,719     652   1.62 %
FHLB borrowed funds   623,525     2,698   1.74 %     562,963     2,686   1.89 %
Subordinated debentures   369,652     5,079   5.53 %     369,462     5,155   5.54 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,122,645     32,450   1.29 %     9,916,112     35,349   1.41 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                                  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,410,583           2,433,384      
Other liabilities   119,143           112,466      
Total liabilities   12,652,371           12,461,962      
Shareholders' equity   2,481,104           2,482,406      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,133,475         $ 14,944,368      
Net interest spread         3.90 %           3.90 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE       $ 140,952   4.22 %         $ 141,105   4.24 %
                               


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Net Interest Margin
 (Unaudited)
               
   Three Months Ended
   March 31, 2020    March 31, 2019
   Average
   Income/
   Yield/    Average
   Income/
   Yield/
 (Dollars in thousands)  Balance
   Expense
   Rate    Balance
   Expense
   Rate
                                   
ASSETS                                  
 Earning assets                                  
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 331,038   $ 1,116   1.36 %   $ 272,410   $ 1,543   2.30 %
Federal funds sold   5,218     21   1.62 %     1,491     11   2.99 %
Investment securities - taxable   1,710,288     9,776   2.30 %     1,595,605     10,706   2.72 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE   374,198     4,090   4.40 %     390,754     4,424   4.59 %
Loans receivable - FTE   11,007,958     158,399   5.79 %     11,036,503     164,170   6.03 %
Total interest-earning assets   13,428,700     173,402   5.19 %     13,296,763     180,854   5.52 %
Non-earning assets   1,704,775                 1,782,909            
Total assets $ 15,133,475               $ 15,079,672            
                                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
 Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 7,041,303   $ 15,803   0.90 %   $ 6,596,895   $ 19,537   1.20 %
Time deposits   1,943,721     8,395   1.74 %     1,903,373     8,469   1.80 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,985,024     24,198   1.08 %     8,500,268     28,006   1.34 %
Federal funds purchased   6,264     13   0.83 %     -     -   0.00 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase   138,180     462   1.34 %     150,803     634   1.71 %
FHLB borrowed funds   623,525     2,698   1.74 %     1,159,629     6,118   2.14 %
Subordinated debentures   369,652     5,079   5.53 %     368,884     5,259   5.78 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,122,645     32,450   1.29 %     10,179,584     40,017   1.59 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                                  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,410,583           2,439,520      
Other liabilities   119,143           115,911      
Total liabilities   12,652,371           12,735,015      
 Shareholders' equity   2,481,104           2,344,657      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,133,475         $ 15,079,672      
 Net interest spread             3.90 %           3.93 %
 Net interest income and margin - FTE   $ 140,952   4.22 %         $ 140,837   4.30 %
                               


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
                 
   Quarter Ended
    Three Months Ended
 		 
 (Dollars and shares in thousands,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,
     Mar. 31,  Mar. 31,
 
 except per share data)    2020      2019      2019      2019      2019        2020      2019  
                                             
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED                                            
                                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 72,763   $ 72,164   $ 71,350     $ 507   $ 71,350  
Pre-tax adjustments                                            
Outsourced special project expense   1,092     631     -     -     900       1,092     900  
Merger and acquisition expenses   711     -     -     -     -       711     -  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities   5,818     -     -     -     -       5,818     -  
Unfunded commitment expense   7,775     -     -     -     -       7,775     -  
Provision for credit losses   86,823     -     -     1,325     -       86,823     -  
Special dividend from equity investment   (7,004 )   (861 )   -     -     (2,134 )     (7,004 )   (2,134 )
FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit   -     -     (2,291 )   -     -       -     -  
Hurricane expenses   -     -     -     -     897       -     897  
Total pre-tax adjustments   95,215     (230 )   (2,291 )   1,325     (337 )     95,215     (337 )
Tax-effect of adjustments   24,884     (59 )   (592 )   342     (87 )     24,884     (87 )
Adjustments after-tax   70,331     (171 )   (1,699 )   983     (250 )     70,331     (250 )
Florida tax savings   -     -     (497 )   252     245       -     245  
BOLI redemption tax   -     -     3,667     -     -       -     -  
Total adjustments after-tax (B)   70,331     (171 )   1,471     1,235     (5 )     70,331     (5 )
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 70,838   $ 73,091   $ 74,234   $ 73,399   $ 71,345     $ 70,838   $ 71,345  
                                             
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)     166,014       166,696       167,178       167,791       169,592         166,014       169,592  
                 
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $   -    $   0.44   $   0.44   $   0.43   $   0.42     $   -    $   0.42  
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)   0.43     -     -     0.01     -       0.43     -  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding 
  outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition
  expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,
  unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,
  special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank
  Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings
  and BOLI redemption tax: (C/D)		 $ 0.43   $ 0.44   $ 0.44   $ 0.44   $ 0.42     $ 0.43   $ 0.42  
                                             
                                             
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                                            
                                             
Return on average assets: (A/E)   0.01%     1.94%     1.93%     1.92%     1.92%       0.01%     1.92%  
Return on average assets excluding excluding 
  outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition
  expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,
  unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,
  special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank
  Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings
  and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)		   1.88%     1.94%     1.96%     1.95%     1.92%       1.88%     1.92%  
Return on average assets excluding intangible
  amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))		   0.05%     2.12%     2.10%     2.09%     2.09%       0.05%     2.09%  
                 
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 72,763   $ 72,164   $ 71,350     $ 507   $ 71,350  
Amortization of intangibles (B)   1,517     1,565     1,587     1,587     1,586       1,517     1,586  
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)   1,121     1,161     1,177     1,177     1,177       1,121     1,177  
Adjustments after-tax (D)   70,331     (171 )   1,471     1,235     (5 )     70,331     (5 )
Average assets (E)   15,133,475     14,944,368     14,993,232     15,098,600     15,079,672       15,133,475     15,079,672  
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (F)   999,004     995,721     997,309     998,898     1,000,494       999,004     1,000,494  
                 


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
                 
   Quarter Ended
    Three Months Ended
 
 (Dollars and shares in thousands,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,
     Mar. 31,  Mar. 31,
 
 except per share data)    2020      2020      2019      2019      2019        2020      2019  
                                             
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY                                            
                                             
Return on average common equity: (A/D)   0.08%     11.71%     11.84%     12.18%     12.34%       0.08%     12.34%  
Return on average common equity excluding  outsourced
  special project expense, merger and acquisition
  expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,
  unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,
  special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank
  Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings
  and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)		   11.48%     11.68%     12.08%     12.39%     12.34%       11.48%     12.34%  
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))   0.14%     19.55%     20.04%     21.01%     21.53%       0.14%     21.53%  
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible
  amortization: (B/(D-E))		   0.44%     19.86%     20.36%     21.35%     21.88%       0.44%     21.88%  
Return on average tangible common equity excluding 
  outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition
  expense, fair value adjustment for marketable securities,
  unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses,
  special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank
  Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings
  and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))		   19.22%     19.51%     20.45%     21.37%     21.53%       19.22%     21.53%  
                 
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 507   $ 73,262   $ 72,763   $ 72,164   $ 71,350     $ 507   $ 71,350  
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)   1,628     74,423     73,940     73,341     72,527       1,628     72,527  
Adjustments after-tax (C)   70,331     (171 )   1,471     1,235     (5 )     70,331     (5 )
Average common equity (D)   2,481,104     2,482,406     2,437,820     2,376,718     2,344,657       2,481,104     2,344,657  
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)   999,004     995,721     997,309     998,898     1,000,494       999,004     1,000,494  
                                             
                                             
EFFICIENCY RATIO                                            
                                             
 Efficiency ratio:  ((C-E)/(A+B+D))   46.82%     41.26%     39.16%     39.93%     41.01%       46.82%     41.01%  
 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted:  ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F))   41.37%     41.14%     40.60%     39.92%     40.52%       41.37%     40.52%  
                         
 Net interest income (A) $ 139,725   $ 139,783   $ 142,977   $ 140,987   $ 139,470     $ 139,725   $ 139,470  
 Non-interest income (B)   22,927     28,029     24,749     23,066     23,672       22,927     23,672  
 Non-interest expense (C)   78,249     71,342     67,764     67,624     69,057       78,249     69,057  
 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D)   1,227     1,322     1,247     1,319     1,367       1,227     1,367  
 Amortization of intangibles (E)   1,517     1,565     1,587     1,587     1,586       1,517     1,586  
                                             
Adjustments:                                            
Non-interest income:                                            
Special dividend from equity investment $ 7,004   $ 861   $ -   $ -   $ 2,134     $ 7,004   $ 2,134  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities   (5,818 )   -     -     -     -       (5,818 )   -  
Gain (loss) on OREO   277     159     334     58     206       277     206  
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net   82     35     12     (129 )   79       82     79  
Gain (loss) on securities   -     (2 )   -     -     -       -     -  
Total non-interest income adjustments (F) $ 1,545   $ 1,053   $ 346   $ (71 ) $ 2,419     $ 1,545   $ 2,419  
                                             
Non-interest expense:                                            
FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit $ -   $ -   $ (2,291 ) $ -   $ -     $ -   $ -  
Merger Expenses   711     -     -     -     -       711     -  
Hurricane damage expense   -     -     -     -     897       -     897  
Outsourced special project expense   1,092     631     -     -     900       1,092     900  
Unfunded commitment expense   7,775     -     -     -     -       7,775     -  
Total non-interest expense adjustments (G) $ 9,578   $ 631   $ (2,291 ) $ -   $ 1,797     $ 9,578   $ 1,797  
                                             


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
           
   Mar. 31,  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,
 (Dollars in thousands)    2020      2019      2019      2019      2019  
                               
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE                              
                               
Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 14.72   $ 15.10   $ 14.80   $ 14.46   $ 14.04  
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)   8.61     9.12     8.83     8.50     8.10  
           
Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 2,430,271   $ 2,511,531   $ 2,469,389   $ 2,421,406   $ 2,361,484  
End of period common shares outstanding (B)   165,148     166,373     166,860     167,466     168,173  
Goodwill (C)   973,025     958,408     958,408     958,408     958,408  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)   35,055     36,572     38,136     39,723     41,310  
           
           
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
           
Equity to assets: (B/A)   15.65%     16.71%     16.57%     15.84%     15.56%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))   9.79%     10.80%     10.59%     9.96%     9.60%  
           
Total assets (A) $ 15,531,732   $ 15,032,047   $ 14,901,935   $ 15,287,575   $ 15,179,501  
Total stockholders' equity (B)   2,430,271     2,511,531     2,469,389     2,421,406     2,361,484  
Goodwill (C)   973,025     958,408     958,408     958,408     958,408  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)   35,055     36,572     38,136     39,723     41,310  

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.