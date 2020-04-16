Coronavirus - Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (16-04-2020)

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (17,247) deaths (910), and recoveries (3,546) by region:

Central (1,425 cases; 46 deaths; 216 recoveries): Burundi (5; 1; 0), Cameroon (855; 17; 165), Central African Republic (12; 0; 4), Chad (27; 0; 5), Congo (117; 5; 10), DRC (267; 22; 23), Equatorial Guinea (51; 0; 3), Gabon (87; 1; 6), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0).

Eastern (1,620; 38; 323): Djibouti (435; 2; 71), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (85; 3; 15), Kenya (225; 10; 53), Madagascar (110; 0; 29), Mauritius (324; 9; 65), Rwanda (136; 0; 54), Seychelles (11; 0; 0), Somalia (80; 5; 2), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (32; 5; 5), Tanzania (88; 4; 11), Uganda (55; 0; 18).

Northern (7,524; 683; 1,546): Algeria (2,160; 336; 708), Egypt (2,505; 183; 553), Libya (48; 1; 11), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (2,024; 127; 229), Tunisia (780; 35; 43).

Southern (2,686; 44; 456): Angola (19; 2; 2), Botswana (13; 1; 0), Eswatini (16; 0; 8), Malawi (16; 2; 0), Mozambique (29; 0; 2), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (2,506; 34; 410), Zambia (48; 2; 30), Zimbabwe (23; 3; 1).

Western (3,992; 100; 1,005): Benin (35; 1; 18), Burkina Faso (542; 32; 226), Cape Verde (55; 1; 1), Cote d'Ivoire (654; 6; 146), Gambia (9; 1; 2), Ghana (641; 8; 83), Guinea (404; 1; 41), Guinea-Bissau (46; 0; 0), Liberia (59; 6; 4), Mali (148; 13; 34), Niger (584; 14; 97), Nigeria (407; 12; 128), Senegal (314; 2; 190), Sierra Leone (13; 0; 0), Togo (81; 3; 35).



