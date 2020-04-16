NBA Africa Managing Director Amadou Gallo Fall is joining the #SafeHandsChallenge with the World Health Organization (WHO)

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/UNQEZjgrxAU

Amadou Gallo Fall, President of the Basketball Africa League and Managing Director of NBA Africa is joining the #SafeHandsChallenge with the World Health Organization (WHO).

#StayAtHome and wash your hands PROPERLY. Here's how he do it



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.