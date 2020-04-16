Bronx Community College in New York Deploys EV Arc™ Solar-Powered EV Charger

EV ARC™ to Provide EV Charging and Emergency Power While Demonstrating to Students that the Future of Transportation is Electric

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," or the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that Bronx Community College in New York has deployed the Company's EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging product as part of the renovation to house the Advanced Transportation Technology Center. The unit will be available as a campus amenity to students, faculty, staff and visitors to charge for free and drive on sunshine.



The EV ARC™ is off-grid and solar-powered, saving the college construction costs and utility bills. Integrated battery storage allows EV drivers to charge day, night and during inclement weather, and enables the unit to serve as an energy resiliency asset in the event of a campus power outage. Because no on-site construction activity is required, EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging infrastructure products can be deployed during the COVID lockdown. A single Company representative delivers the product, requiring zero contact with campus personnel, then conducts a sanitization process to any human interface surfaces. Photographs, the sanitation checklist and delivery documentation are sent electronically to the customer. The EV ARC™ is available for use immediately without any need for person to person interaction.

“We are doing everything we can to support our customers during COVID,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO at Envision Solar. “Our ability to continue delivering vital fueling and emergency power infrastructure to New York at this tragic time is the best way we can support these fellow Americans who have, so far, received the worst impact of the virus. Our hearts go out to all those in New York and elsewhere as they struggle through the crisis.”

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

