LGBTQ Loyalty to Sponsor Bloomberg Equality Virtual Briefing Today: “Who Gets Care in a Crisis?”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (U.S.: OTC stock symbol LFAP), ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company"), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, is sponsoring a Bloomberg Equality Virtual Briefing today entitled, “Who Gets Care in a Crisis?”

This Bloomberg Live event will feature conversations on the challenges of equitable care in the U.S. healthcare system and in some of the world's poorest countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hour-long event kicks off at 12 PM ET.

Register here to view the event. It will also be streamed on Bloomberg.com, the Bloomberg Terminal and on social media channels.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bloomberg Live on an event that closely aligns with our mission of advancing equality," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. "It takes on special importance in light of the unique challenges facing our country and the world today. By shining a spotlight on the need for equal access to vital resources such as healthcare, we hope to put diversity and inclusion back at the forefront of the national conversation - something we are uniquely positioned to do given our role within the LGBTQ community."

Throughout the briefing, leaders on the frontlines of health care, government and policy will discuss what can be done to protect and serve some of the most vulnerable in the population. A panel featuring Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, whose cities are on the pandemic frontlines, will kick off the event. International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius will participate in one-one-one interviews.

Jason Kelly and Carol Massar, co-hosts of Bloomberg Television and Radio’s Bloomberg Businessweek program, will moderate the briefing. Kelly is also Bloomberg’s New York Bureau chief.

The Equality Virtual Briefing is a part of Bloomberg’s flagship Equality franchise, now in its third year. Visit bloomberglive.com to learn more.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which the Company believes will empower the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. Branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, it is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index that offers an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community.

