Ownership of Common Shares of Digicrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc.

/EIN News/ -- This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

TORONTO, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Riccardo Segat (“Mr. Segat”) announces that he has made a series of ordinary course sales of common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (the “Company”) in the aggregate amount of 530,000 Common Shares (collectively, the “Transactions”). Such sales of Common Shares were completed through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange for aggregate proceeds of CAD$11,130, or approximately CAD$0.021 per Common Share.



As a result of the completion of the Transactions, Mr. Segat owns 5,970,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Prior to the completion of the Transactions, Mr. Segat owned 6,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.07% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities referred to above were acquired for investment purposes and Mr. Segat and/or one or more of his affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his or its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the Company whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

The Company is located at 33 Bloor Street East, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3H1. Mr. Segat is located at 5 Merchant Square, London, W2 1AY, United Kingdom. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Mr. Segat (+44 7553 814846) or on the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



