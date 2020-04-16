Triad Securities Holds Triad Cares Trading Day on April 20th to Help with COVID-19 Relief Efforts

All trading commissions generated will go to NYC-area health and service-related charities

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced that it is holding the Triad Cares Trading Day on April 20th benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts. On Monday, 100% of Triad’s trading commissions will be donated to a group of four leading charities that provide services to those impacted by the coronavirus crisis in the Greater New York City area.

Kevin Schultz, Triad Securities Chairman, said: “Our clients, employees, family and friends are all looking for a way to support their communities and the courageous first responders and front-line healthcare workers. We are pleased to do our part by giving our clients a simple and efficient way to give back during this critical time.”

The local causes and charities that will receive donations include:

NYC Health & Hospitals – provides supplies to city hospital front-line workers

Healthcare Heroes – supports the physical and emotional wellbeing of healthcare workers who are on the front lines

Meals on Wheels – delivers meals to the home-bound elderly in NYC

City Harvest – is committed to rescuing and delivering food for 2.5 million New Yorkers

Schultz continued: “We know this is an overwhelming time for many, and simply balancing our own work and family obligations can be a challenge. That’s why we tried to make this as easy as possible for traders to make a difference – just trade with us on Monday and your entire commission will go to support these organizations that are doing such critical work today.”

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at sales@triadsecurties.com.

Loretta Mock Forefront Communications for Triad Securities 646-726-7886 lmock@forefrontcomms.com



