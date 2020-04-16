PAE Expands Work for DOJ Criminal Division with $400M IDIQ as GAO Dismisses Protest

The ICITAP/OPDAT contract, with a ceiling value of $400 million, expands PAE’s reach in support of the Justice Department within the agency’s Criminal Division. It builds on PAE’s long history of supporting U.S. government peacekeeping endeavors globally.

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, Va., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) has retained its December award for the U.S. Department of Justice International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program and Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training Worldwide Support Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity single award contract as the U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed an award protest raised by the incumbent contractor earlier this month.

PAE President and CEO John Heller said that with a period of performance of one base year and six one-year option periods, the contract represents significant long-term growth to PAE’s revenue and backlog of work.

“We were confident our winning proposal clearly outlined PAE’s value to the Justice Department’s national security efforts that rightly secured the initial award,” Heller said. “This contract expands on the outstanding growth our Global Mission Services team has brought to the organization in the past few years and provides an ongoing opportunity to showcase our strong performance. We’ve built a reputation of consistency and dependability supporting U.S. government efforts to keep our nation safe across the world. Our operations are ready to initiate the execution of the contract and begin the transition.”

The ICITAP/OPDAT contract, with a ceiling value of $400 million, expands PAE’s reach in support of the Justice Department within the agency’s Criminal Division. It builds on PAE’s long history of supporting U.S. government peacekeeping endeavors globally, including the State Department’s Africa Peacekeeping Program, Global Peace Operations Initiative and Global Anti-Terrorism Assistance Training Service.

In countries across the globe, ICITAP and OPDAT develop professional law enforcement and criminal justice institutions that can effectively combat terrorism, terrorism financing, money laundering, economic crime, organized crime, corruption, cybercrime, intellectual property crime, and trafficking in persons and narcotics, among other crimes. In building reliable foreign partners, developing accountable legal institutions, and promoting the rule of law, ICITAP and OPDAT advance U.S. law enforcement goals and national security interests worldwide. In partnership with the Departments of State and Defense and from the U.S. Agency for International Development, OPDAT and ICITAP deliver assistance, which is instrumental – not only in stopping transnational criminal activity before it reaches the United States – but also in combating transnational criminal activity directly impacting the United States through their strong foreign law enforcement relationships, resulting in timely information sharing and case cooperation with foreign law enforcement officials.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, risks related to IDIQ contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, including congressional approval of appropriations, and bid protests. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

