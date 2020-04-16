Hill International Selected as Project Manager for the Design and Construction of Arab African International Bank’s New Headquarters in 1-Ninety, New Cairo, Egypt

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded a contract to provide project management services for the Arab African International Bank for its new headquarters project in 1-Ninety, Fifth District, New Cairo, Egypt. This project involves the design and construction of a new headquarters building of a ground floor and five typical floors with a total area of approximately 28,100 SQM in addition to three basements levels for car parking & facilities with a total area of about 25,300 SQM.



“This is an exciting new project for us in Cairo,” says Hill Senior Vice President and Africa Managing Director Waleed Abdel-Fattah. “We’ve already been privileged to complete and handover several major international banks’ headquarters projects in Cairo in the last five years, and this project adds a new bank’s HQ to our current portfolio. Now, drawing on this local experience, our team will be able to help deliver a successful project.”

Hill will provide project management and construction management services across all stages of the project: design procurement and design management stage, construction management for construction and fit-out stage, and defects liability period stage.

“Hill has a very strong presence in Egypt and a successful track of iconic projects implemented there,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “It is clear that our team in the region has built Hill an excellent reputation by reliably and successfully delivering complex work. We look forward to supporting the Arab African International Bank New Headquarters project and demonstrating the value Hill can add.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 55 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

About Arab African International Bank

Arab African International Bank is a strong regional financial institution, and Egypt’s first joint Arab – multinational bank. Its rich and wide array of services led to the success of becoming one of the top 5 Egyptian banks and the 3rd largest private sector bank.

AAIB navigated to be a financial powerhouse, mounting the product range, focusing on innovative services, customer-centric product offerings, and increasing its presence to become; Egypt’s only private bank with a full-scale presence in the Gulf region.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

