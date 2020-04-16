Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Hosts Online Press Conference Today

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces the Company will an online press conference, today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to introduce a game changing Spider Silk technological breakthrough. This conference will open to all press, stakeholders and interested parties, via a live streaming broadcast at www.kblbinvestors.com/live .



The webcast will be accessible on most operating systems and browsers and a replay will be available, following the event, within the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com



