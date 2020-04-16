First Advantage Webinar to Explore Employee Retention Tax Credit Available with COVID-19 Stimulus Package

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions



WHAT:

Will host a webinar to unpack a new employee retention tax credit available through the COVID-19 stimulus package.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT).

WHERE:

To register, click here .

DETAILS:

The “Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security” or “CARES” Act allows for an employment tax credit for businesses that pay employees while their workplace is closed due to COVID-19. To help employers understand if they qualify, tax experts from First Advantage will host an educational webinar on Thursday, April 23, dedicated to the credit.

In this session, the team from First Advantage will explain details of the legislation, which includes a refund of up to $5,000 per employee, provided the employer meets specific criteria. There is also an opportunity for employers that are furloughing employees and not paying wages but still covering health insurance benefits.

Register here to learn more about eligibility as part of the CARES Act.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

