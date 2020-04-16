Holly Wells of Eye Love Nature to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced Holly Wells of Eye Love Nature has been recognized as a Woman Making a Difference in America in a seven-part series hosted by Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn.

Holly Wells is the founder of Eye Love Nature, an open-source non-profit organization dedicated to sharing effective practices for sustainable living.

According to Holly, to do something good for yourself is to do something good for the world; to do something good for the world is to do something good for everyone.

“When you respect yourself, you can respect other people. When you also respect nature, you create a structure that makes everyone stronger,” says Holly. “I have observed nature and humanity. Both are very resilient. I enjoy connecting to nature and I find it very therapeutic. It’s a way of life. Connecting to nature inspires you to realize how integrated and connected you are to everyone and everything.”

According to Holly, Eye Love Nature is all about reconciling our professional values with our personal values. Holly created Eye Love Nature as a complement to her career in professional IT and finance consulting.

“What I aligned with in my professional consulting career and my personal values are the principles of value-added strategic thinking,” says Holly. “I've been practicing personal growth and self mastery throughout my career. I realized I understood how to get things done utilizing task management principles; and could assist people/organizations, to leverage their own knowledge in a strategic way. When you identify critical components of any process; those are the items you want to focus your attention on. And expanding this concept from one individual to an entire team sharing and focusing on identified critical elements…it’s powerful when put into practice. This is an example of creating collaboration, another guiding principle and force behind my creation of Eye Love Nature.”

The unprecedented response to COVID-19 has gives us all an opportunity to rebuild the world, says Holly. Everyone is being forced to slow down globally and reset their values.

“There are examples of forced prioritization occurring virtually everywhere,” says Holly. “We need to reconnect with this basic concept of identifying critical elements to focus on and expanding beyond one individual for solutions.”

“And I strongly advocate that aligning with Nature as a strategic partner is also critical. It should be evident, now more than ever, that there's no line of demarcation between us and the world we inhabit. We have to embrace change because it's here now. The question to ask yourself is how are you answering this wake up call.”

Close Up Radio will feature Holly Wells in an interview with Jim Masters on April 17th and May 1st at 3pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on April 23rd at 3pm EDT.

For more information on Eye Love Nature, visit www.eyelovenature.com



