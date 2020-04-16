Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (16 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 401; of this seven (7) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed case as of today is ninety two (92). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 21 Male He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine - 2 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 32 Male He has travel history from Germany and Belgium and is in mandatory quarantine - 3 Ethiopian 76 Male He has travel history from Sweden and is in mandatory quarantine - 4 Ethiopian 34 Male He has travel history from Sweden and is in mandatory quarantine - 5 Ethiopian 39 Male He has travel history from Japan and is in mandatory quarantine - 6 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 14 Female No Under investigation 7 Ethiopian 61 Female She has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine -

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 5389 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 401 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 7 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 72 Patients in intensive care 1 New recovered 0 Total recovered 15 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 92

The Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to strongly advise for the public, while you are at the market;

• Cover your nose and mouth with face/cloth mask

• After paying/touching money notes wash your hands with water and soap or use alcohol based hand sanitizers

• Don't greet each other by shaking hands, kissing or hugging one another.

• Maintain physical distancing and strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community against the virus.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.