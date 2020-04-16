Head of State reinforces appeal for debt payment moratorium

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 16 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, has joined the group of African and European leaders who voice support for debt payment moratorium and unprecedented economic and health assistance packages.,

João Lourenço subscribed the document, signed by 17 other world leaders, which is the result of a decision recently made by Africa's Heads of State and Government.

Subscribers highlight the need for an immediate moratorium on all payments of bilateral and multilateral debt, both public and private, until all of the hotbeds of the Covid-19 pandemic are controlled.

“The Covid-19 outbreak and its rapid spread have extended global public health systems beyond their limits and caused widespread economic, social and humanitarian damage. This virus knows no borders”, states the document.

They believe that the fight requires strong international leadership, guided by a sense of shared responsibility and solidarity, stressing that only a global victory, which fully encompasses Africa, can end this pandemic.

“We can win this battle, but for that we need to act now, with the rationalization of time and available resources. Otherwise, the pandemic will affect severely, particularly Africa, prolonging the crisis globally”, reads the document.

The signatories of the appeal say that, for Africa, governments, physicians, scientists and local communities have valuable experience in containing outbreaks.

“The African Union (AU) supports the coordinated continental response. Most countries have already taken vigorous measures to slow the spread of the virus and are ready to do more,” says the document.

The signatories also note the appointment by the AU of four special envoys to mobilize international support in the fight against the pandemic on the African continent, stressing that their role will be decisive in the implementation of the collective strategy.

But they argue that success requires an international effort, as effective containment measures carry enormous costs for health systems, economies and livelihoods.

The African leaders launch the appeal to governments, multilateral institutions, philanthropic and non-governmental organizations, as well as private companies, to respond immediately to the G20 call and to join unprecedented efforts to consolidate Africa's health system defences.

They urged the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the African Development Bank, the New Development Bank and other regional institutions to make use of all available instruments, and to review access policies and quota limitations, so that low-income countries can benefit from their support.

"We must increase Africa's emergency health response capacity, with immediate support for its public health systems", they argue.

According to the subscribing leaders, all resources available in existing institutions and channels, such as the Global Fund and the Global World Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), should be used in this common battle against Covid-19.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.