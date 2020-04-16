EagleBank Makes Emergency Funds Available to George Mason University

$50,000 Will Benefit Students in Need of Immediate Aid During Coronavirus Crisis

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank announced today that it has provided $50,000 to George Mason University’s School of Business to support students applying for emergency aid during the coronavirus crisis. The monies will be advanced from funds previously established by EagleBank for entrepreneurship and commercial real estate scholarships.



“In this time of crisis, we are pleased to be able to assist George Mason students and to provide the funding that can ease their way back home and provide them with the tools needed for distance learning,” said Susan Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of EagleBank.

Mason business students, particularly those who have lost jobs, can use the emergency assistance to meet urgent financial needs such as food, rent, tuition and technology equipment. EagleBank’s contribution is a significant part of an emergency fund that now totals $1.1 million and has already helped 967 Mason students.

“We are very grateful for the support of our friends at EagleBank and hope that others will be inspired by their generosity,” said Maury Peiperl, dean of Mason’s School of Business. “Now more than ever it is incumbent on all of us to help make it possible for our students to continue their Mason education, despite significant challenges.”

EagleBank has had a strong commitment to George Mason University since 2015, when it acquired the naming rights to EagleBank Arena on Mason’s main campus in Fairfax and entered into a strategic partnership to support academic scholarships, internships and select infrastructure opportunities. George Mason and EagleBank share a commitment to public service – with a strong focus on educating future leaders and strengthening the local economy.

﻿About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

