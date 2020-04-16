Genetic Testing Market to Set New Growth Story: Transgenomic, GE Healthcare, 23 & Me

Genetic Testing

Genetic Testing Market: Know Applications Supporting Impressive Growth

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Genetic Testing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Genetic Testing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Genetic Testing. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Transgenomic, Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), 23 & Me (United States), Sequenom, Inc. (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Biocartis SA (Switzerland), Illumina Inc. (United States), 454 Life Sciences (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States), Luminex Corporation (United States), Affymetrix Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States), Cephide Inc. (United States), Beckman Coulter Inc. (United States) and Gene Dx LLC (United States).

Molecular diagnostics market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing awareness for the same and rising investments in the diagnostic research. The growing number of test to study multiple genes that may help in managing an individual health condition and the Government initiative to spread awareness with respect to the advantages of the procedure is further expected to drive the growth of the Global Genetic testing market. Genetic disorders are the main reason for chronic diseases. Genetic testing provides technologies which are useful for the early detection of genetic disorders and ensures their treatment and prevention. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of all single-gene diseases at birth is approximately 10 per 1,000 births. Prenatal genetic testing is a technique which helps to detect whether the fetus has any genetic disorders. The genetic disorders are caused due to mutations occurring in genes or change in the DNA of a person. Genetic testing is also performed on tumors to diagnose a disease like Cancer and plan the treatment.

Market Drivers

• Increased application of gene testing in Oncological research

• The rising prevalence of genetic disorders

• Technological advancements

• Increasing demand for personalized medicine.

Market Trend

• The shift of focus from clinical science to bioinformatics and growing popularity of these techniques, leading to high rate of adoption of genetic testing technology.

Restraints

• Inaccuracies in results and reimbursement issues

• High-cost factor and lack of professional expertise in this market may hamper the market growth rate.

Opportunities

• Genetic tests in conjugation with other genomic technologies helping to predict the risk of an individual to a disease assisting clinicians to select suitable therapeutic interventions. These factors provide opportunities for vendors to grow in pharmaceutical industry.

Challenges

• Lack of awareness about genetic diseases and testing in several developing regions.

The Global Genetic Testing is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Predictive & presymptomatic testing, Diagnostic testing, Carrier testing, Prenatal testing, New born screening), Application (Cancer genetic testing, Prenatal genetic testing, Filling and capping machinery, Pharmacogenomics genetic testing, Predisposition cancer genetic testing), Testing Sample (Saliva, Hair, Blood, Tumors, Others), Technology (Molecular testing, Cytogenetic testing, Biochemical testing), Clinical indication (Alzheimer's disease, Cancer, Cystic fibrosis, Sickle cell Anaemia, Duchenne's muscular dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s disease, Others), End user (Blood banks, Hospitals, Nursing homes, Specilaity clinics, Laboratories, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Genetic Testing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

