Coronavirus - South Africa: Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ronald Lamola brief media on Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations, 16 Apr
Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola will today , 16 April 2020 brief the nation on regulations pertaining to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Members of the media are invited to a virtual media briefing as per the details below: Date: Thursday, 16 April 2020 Time: 12h30
Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.
- Facebook: https://bit.ly/2xzLBVZ
- Twitter: https://bit.ly/34EQFoh
- YouTube: https://bit.ly/2KbdNS0
For interaction, journalists may call and pose their questions using the following number: 0800 142 446.
SABC will provide pool feed as follows:
- Downlink Frequency 12649.5
- Symbol Rate: 2.7 M/Sym
- Hd 10801 25 H.264 4:2:0
- Rollof factor 5%
- DVB- S2 8psk
- Audio Channel 1 256kbs
Issued by: Department of Cooperative GovernanceDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
