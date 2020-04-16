Coronavirus - South Africa: Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ronald Lamola brief media on Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations, 16 Apr

Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola will today , 16 April 2020 brief the nation on regulations pertaining to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Members of the media are invited to a virtual media briefing as per the details below: Date: Thursday, 16 April 2020 Time: 12h30

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2xzLBVZ

Twitter: https://bit.ly/34EQFoh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2KbdNS0

For interaction, journalists may call and pose their questions using the following number: 0800 142 446.

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

Downlink Frequency 12649.5

Symbol Rate: 2.7 M/Sym

Hd 10801 25 H.264 4:2:0

Rollof factor 5%

DVB- S2 8psk

Audio Channel 1 256kbs

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance



