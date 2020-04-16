Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. This report focused on Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Umicore
GEM
Brunp Recycling
SungEel HiTech
Taisen Recycling
Batrec
Retriev Technologies
Tes-Amm(Recupyl)
Duesenfeld
4R Energy Corp
OnTo Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LiCoO2 Battery
NMC Battery
LiFePO4 Battery
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Marine
Industrial
Electric Power
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 LiCoO2 Battery
1.4.3 NMC Battery
1.4.4 LiFePO4 Battery
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Marine
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Electric Power
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Players (Opinion Leaders)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Umicore
13.1.1 Umicore Company Details
13.1.2 Umicore Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.1.4 Umicore Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Umicore Recent Development
13.2 GEM
13.2.1 GEM Company Details
13.2.2 GEM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 GEM Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.2.4 GEM Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 GEM Recent Development
13.3 Brunp Recycling
13.3.1 Brunp Recycling Company Details
13.3.2 Brunp Recycling Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Brunp Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.3.4 Brunp Recycling Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Brunp Recycling Recent Development
13.4 SungEel HiTech
13.4.1 SungEel HiTech Company Details
13.4.2 SungEel HiTech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 SungEel HiTech Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.4.4 SungEel HiTech Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SungEel HiTech Recent Development
13.5 Taisen Recycling
13.5.1 Taisen Recycling Company Details
13.5.2 Taisen Recycling Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Taisen Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.5.4 Taisen Recycling Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Taisen Recycling Recent Development
13.6 Batrec
13.6.1 Batrec Company Details
13.6.2 Batrec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Batrec Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.6.4 Batrec Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Batrec Recent Development
13.7 Retriev Technologies
13.7.1 Retriev Technologies Company Details
13.7.2 Retriev Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Retriev Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.7.4 Retriev Technologies Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Retriev Technologies Recent Development
13.8 Tes-Amm(Recupyl)
13.8.1 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Company Details
13.8.2 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.8.4 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Recent Development
13.9 Duesenfeld
13.9.1 Duesenfeld Company Details
13.9.2 Duesenfeld Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Duesenfeld Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Introduction
13.9.4 Duesenfeld Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Duesenfeld Recent Development
13.10 4R Energy Corp
13.11 OnTo Technology
Continued….
