Coronavirus - Nigeria: 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger

As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.

#TakeResponsibility



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.