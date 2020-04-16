Investment Banking 2020 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2023

Global Investment Banking Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The investment banking market comprises establishments primarily engaged in undergoing capital risk in the process of underwriting securities. This market excludes companies acting as agents and/or brokers between buyers and sellers of securities and commodities. These establishments primarily involve in underwriting, originating, and/or maintaining markets for issue of securities.

Investment banks across the globe are moving towards businesses requiring less regulatory capital. In this regard, major investment banks from around the world such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising. This shift is primarily due to regulatory changes that made some investment banking activities more expensive than the others. Although the regulations have restricted the range of some banks, forcing them to specialize, some investment bankers, such as Citibank and JPMorgan have continued offering a complete range of investment banking services.

Major Key Players Covered in Investment Banking Market are:

Barclays

JP Morgan

Goldman Sachs

Bank Of America Merrill Lynch

Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank

Credit Suisse

The global Investment Banking market has been comprehensively analyzed and the data has been presented in the market report. A list of the key manufacturers of different products/services offered that are related to the Investment Banking market is presented in the report. The different strategies utilized by various manufacturers that are intended to increase the market share in developing markets as well as the strategies utilized in developed markets are presented in the report after extensive market research. An overview of the global market is also listed in the report that categorizes the market share from the year 2019 to the year 2023 for the base period. This data is then used to predict the market share from the year 2019 to the year 2023 that comprises the forecast period covered in the report.

Drivers and Constraints of Investment Banking Market

The global Investment Banking market is dependant on a multitude of different factors that can either propel the Investment Banking market growth or cause it to decline. These different factors are then categorized according to the effect that they can have on the market along with the area of the industry that they are most likely to exploit. Some of the factors can include advancements in technology that are responsible for the increased production rate and lowered manufacturing costs. The different technologies utilized by the major companies are identified and suggestions regarding the implementation of the technology by different companies has been presented in the report.

Regional Description of Investment Banking Market 2020

The global Investment Banking market has been segmented into different market regions according to the locations of these markets around the globe. The major regions that have been covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East. Africa, North America, and South America. The market share occupied by these regions is identified after extensive market research. The key companies that occupy a large percentage of the market share in the various regions and countries mentioned above are identified according to the region and the market share for the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2023 and for the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2023.

Research Methodology of Investment Banking Industry

The data used to compile the market report is analyzed according to different tests to draw inferences and accurately identify different factors. One of the major analysis tests conducted on the data is Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This involves the use of five distinct parameters that identifies various facets of a company. The five parameters used include the threat of established rivals, the threat of new entrants, the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of customers, and the threat that can be faced from substitute products or services. The data presented in the report is from the year 2019 to the year 2023 for the base period and the data for the forecast period is presented.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Investment Banking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Investment Banking

1.2 Classification of Investment Banking by Types

1.2.1 Global Investment Banking Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Investment Banking Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Mergers And Acquisitions Advisory

1.2.4 Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

1.2.5 Equity Capital Markets Underwriting

1.2.6 Financial Sponsor/ Syndicated Loans

1.3 Global Investment Banking Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Investment Banking Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Bank

1.3.3 Investment Banking Companies

1.3.4 Securities Company

1.4 Global Investment Banking Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Investment Banking Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Investment Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Investment Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Investment Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Investment Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Investment Banking Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Investment Banking (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Barclays

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Investment Banking Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Barclays Investment Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 JP Morgan

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Investment Banking Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 JP Morgan Investment Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

