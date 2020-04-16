Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 2506 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2506. The total number of tests conducted to date is 90515.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 930 WESTERN CAPE 657 KWAZULU – NATAL 519 EASTERN CAPE 199 FREE STATE 97 LIMPOPO 25 NORTH WEST 23 MPUMALANGA 22 NORTHERN CAPE 16 UNALLOCATED 18

It is with sadness that we report 7 new COVID-19 related deaths. Six of these deaths are from KwaZulu and one of them is from the Gauteng. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating these patients.

PROVINCE SEX AGE DATE OF DEATHh COMORBIDITIES KZN FEMALE 71 10/04/20 Diabetes, hypertension, renal failure KZN MALE 79 10/04/20 Unknown KZN FEMALE 86 09/04/20 Hypertension KZN MALE 91 12/04/20 Diabetes KZN FEMALE 73 13/04/20 Diabetes, hypertension KZN FEMALE 79 13/04/20 Unknown GAUTENG MALE 50 13/04/20 Chronic asthma

Issued by: Department of Health



