Coronavirus - South Africa: Western Cape confirms 676 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 infections

As of 00h01 on 15 April, the Western Cape has recorded 676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 676 Total recoveries 192 Total deaths 7 Total active cases (total cases-recoveries-deaths) 477

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Western 206 Southern 150 Northern 34 Tygerberg 62 Eastern 43 Klipfontein 37 Mitchells Plain 18 Khayelitsha 21 Total 57

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District Sub-district Cases Garden Route Bitou 5 Garden Route Knysna 13 Garden Route George 13 Garden Route Hessequa 5 Garden Route Mossel Bay 17 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 2 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 16 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 6 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 7 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1 Overberg Overstrand 10 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 3 West Coast Swartland 2

Unallocated: 3

There are currently 37 COVID-19 positive people being treated in hospitals in the province, with 18 of these in intensive care.

Mitchells Plain testing and triage centre:

Today, we opened the new testing and triage centre at the Mitchells Plain hospital. This is one of 17 such facilities planned for the province. These centres help to take the pressure off of emergency centres and allow a dedicated space for patients who are symptomatic, or believe they require testing, to be triaged, screened and tested.

Similar facilities are already operational at Tygerberg and Paarl hospitals. Testing and triage centres are also planned for Khayelitsha and the Garden Route.

The facilities have been designed with social distancing in mind and have been set up so that symptomatic and asymptomatic patients are seated in separate areas.

They can also be easily converted, should the need arise, to create additional bed space.

This is just one aspect of our medical response to the coronavirus-aimed at ensuring our facilities are geared to provide the appropriate care and to stop the spread. We are currently exploring the use of sites across the province where temporary care, quarantine or isolation facilities can be created, should the need arise.

Community testing update:

A total of 17 275 people were screened in the province in the first week of testing (4-10 April). Of these, a total of 1220 people have been tested as part of this initiative. We thank those communities where people have come out in their numbers to be screened and tested. This helps us to identify possible pockets of infection, and move swiftly to start contact tracing, isolating and quarantining.

Screening will be conducted in the following places tomorrow:

Metro:

Northern Tygerberg Subdistrict: Kraaifontein (Ward 6), Belhar

Southern Western Subdistrict: Imizamo Yethu, Du Noon

Klipfontein Mitchells Plain Subdistrict: Gugulethu, Nyanga, Silvertown, Heinz Park, Manenberg

Khayelitsha Eastern Subdistrict: Mfuleni, Macassar, Site C (Khayelitsha)

Non-metro:

Cape Winelands: Mbekweni, Drommedaris

Garden Route: Asla Park, Notina Street Block, Zoar, Amalienstein, Vanwyksdorp, Calitzdorp, Ladismith.

Third Thursday reminder:

Due to the phenomenal public response to our First Thursday radio show, I will be hosting a Third Thursday show Question and Answer show between 6pm and 7pm tomorrow. This will be an hour long show which will be facilitated at Bush Radio and simulcast across several stations across the province. Listeners will be able to call in on 021 448 6266, WhatsApp on 061 862 1065 or SMS keyword COVID-19 to 32158 followed by their question, name and area. Each SMS costs R1.00

Issued by: Western Cape Provincial Government



