Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (15 April 2020)
The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 431; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The Details of the cases are presented below;
|
S.
NO
|
Citizenship
|
Residence
|
Age
|
sex
|
Travel history of abroad
|
Contact with confirmed case
|
1
|
Ethiopian
|
Addis Ababa
|
43
|
Male
|
He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine
|
-
|
2
|
Ethiopian
|
Addis Ababa
|
30
|
Male
|
-
|
Yes
|
3
|
Ethiopian
|
Addis Ababa
|
24
|
Male
|
-
|
Yes
COVID-19 Situational Update as of today
|
Total laboratory test conducted
|
4988
|
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
|
431
|
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
|
3
|
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
|
65
|
Patients in intensive care
|
0
|
New recovered
|
1
|
Total recovered
|
15
|
Total deaths
|
3
|
Returned to their country
|
2
|
Total confirmed cases as of today
|
85
Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Kindly report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.