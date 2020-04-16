Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (15 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 431; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The Details of the cases are presented below;

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 43 Male He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine - 2 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 30 Male - Yes 3 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 24 Male - Yes

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 4988 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 431 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 3 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 65 Patients in intensive care 0 New recovered 1 Total recovered 15 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 85

Considering the upcoming Easter holiday, we would like to request the public to adhere to the precaution measures during market exchanges. In addition, we would like to advise the public to refrain from family and neighborhood visits and gatherings during the holidays. Kindly report to the National and Regional toll free lines for any suspected cases and for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.