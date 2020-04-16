Hemostasis Market is set to emerge with a CAGR of 8.6% through 2026

Global Hemostasis Market

2020 Hemostasis Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Increasing global prevalence of Hemophilia A and B, bleeding disorders, major surge in surgery and trauma patients, and increased use of recombinant drugs are all driving the Hemostasis market collectively.

Further, the rapid rate of cost effective and biodegradable products to increase the market demand over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Collagen is the most commonly used as it instantly starts to function by clotting blood through natural pathways.

In contrast, many advanced hemostats and adhesives are under study and clinical trials in the category of advanced hemostats, consisting of products that have been marketed in recent times, are finding extensive use due to their high efficiency levels.

However, the need for effective, appropriate bleeding control mechanisms for various medical conditions is filliping the market as well.



Elementary regional features of hemostasis market growth

North America currently holds major market share and it is set to maintain the robust growth during the estimated time period.

Additionally, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases to further fuel the market growth.

The major factor responsible for the North American market growth includes technological advancements coupled with high allocation for healthcare to propel the market size.

Moreover, growing cases of trauma and complex surgeries anticipated by an increasing geriatric population would also stimulate the market value in this region.

In Europe's market led by the introduction of modern haemostasis testing techniques, an increase in the prevalence of hemostasis and lifestyle changes contribute to an increase in the prevalence of CVDs and diabetes to fuel the market development.

2020 competitive landscape of hemostasis market players

Acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, test approvals, and launchings are the strategies monitored by the key companies of the hemostasis market.

For instance, in 2020, HORIBA UK Ltd, Medical announced that external quality assessment (EQA) lyophilized plasma samples to be tested on Yumizen G200 hemostasis instruments.

Further, in 2020, Arch Therapeutics received CE Mark approval for AC5™ topical hemostat in EuropeNovel hemostatic wound dressing.

In addition, Haemonetics Corporation HAE acquired enicor GmbH in 2020 to strengthen its Hemostasis Management business globally.

Also, Ethicon launched new absorbable adjunctive hemostat SURGICEL® POWDER ABSORBABLE HEMOSTAT in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand in 2020.

Moreover, in 2020, FDA Approved Sevenfact for for the treatment and control of bleeding episodes occurring in patients with hemophilia A or B and with inhibitors.

Other key players of hemostasis market include Alere Inc Company, Analyticon Biotechnologies AG Company, Atomo Diagnostics Pty Limited Company, BioMedica USA LLC (Inactive) Company, Braun Biosystems Inc. Company,Carclo Diagnostic Solutions Ltd Company, and Cascade Metrix LLC Company among others.

