Cancellation of 2020 ANZAC Day Service, Samoa

SAMOA, April 16 - Against the backdrop of the extraordinary and unprecedented response to the effects of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic around the world, and in line with Samoa’s current Orders of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) State of Emergency, the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions in Samoa, along with the Samoa RSA, wish to advise the public that the 2020 ANZAC Day Service for Samoa has been cancelled.

Instead, at dawn on Saturday 25 April 2020, we encourage you all to take a moment, wherever you may be, to remember the fallen and acknowledge the thousands of people who have served, or who are currently serving, in our armed forces.

This is the time to focus on our whanau and aiga, and to draw on the values of service, sacrifice and support — as we have collectively throughout history during periods of war, adversity, strife and natural disaster — to keep us all safe.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.

Lest We Forget.