Announcing the latest Crystal Bowl Sound Bath video from Sound Healing Innovator Heart Alchemy Yoga at 432Hz

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath Sound Healing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga continues it’s acclaimed Sound Bath sound healing series on YouTube with this latest, 45 minute video of sonic healing bliss, recorded at 432Hz.

This is a no talking sound therapy performance recorded by Heart Alchemy co-founder, Graha Natha (Darren Kramer) with the intention of giving YouTube viewers tools for relaxation, anxiety relief and attaining a meditative mind, using sound healing vibrations.

"We’ve witnessed the power of Crystal Bowl sound healing over the last decade up close and in person at countless yoga and sound therapy events. We are excited to continue expanding our repertoire of these videos so people anywhere can enjoy the benefits”, said Graha.

The new video launches on YouTube Saturday April 18, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://youtu.be/J_oUlbQpkBs

You can find Heart Alchemy's entire Sound Bath playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PHsFBqSsTvT4xqjqLytMF8

Heart Alchemy is dedicated to creating a free and accessible library of sound therapy and healing music videos for YouTube viewers around the world.

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of at home yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 400 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

