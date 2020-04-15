Sprouts Farmers Market to Expand Grocery Pickup Offering Nationally Starting with LA and Central California Stores

Healthy grocer now offers curbside pickup at 25 additional California stores

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market will expand its grocery pickup service with Instacart to all of its more than 340 stores by early May as an added convenience for shoppers during this incredible time of need. The rapid expansion will first roll out to Los Angeles and Central California locations. Additional local market expansion details will be announced later. Before this announcement, Sprouts offered pickup at 55 stores and grocery delivery in all major markets via Instacart.



Starting today, Sprouts shoppers from Los Angeles to Fresno can schedule convenient curbside pickup at 25 stores. Customers can shop among more than 12,000 fresh, natural and organic products at sprouts.com/order to be picked up at participating Sprouts stores.

The service, in partnership with Instacart, allows customers to plan grocery pick up for the same day or to schedule several days in advance, subject to availability. Customers are alerted when their order is prepared by a Sprouts team member and ready for pickup. Their personal Sprouts shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot when the customer arrives and checks in.

This grocery pickup service is in addition to local grocery delivery by Instacart to select zip codes, expanding access to the healthy products that shoppers trust Sprouts to provide.

To download media assets, including B-roll video, please visit about.sprouts.com/multimedia-library .

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates over 340 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 350 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information or to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested is becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54fc952c-304a-4ab4-b682-4d766bb85609

Contact: media@sprouts.com, 602-682-1553

Sprouts Pickup Sign Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market



